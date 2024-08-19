Overland Park plans to replace turf grass in some of its traffic medians with lower-maintenance native plants.

Earlier this month, the Overland Park City Council Community Development Committee unanimously recommended approval of an agreement with the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project.

That allows the city to accept $150,000 in federal grant funds for the project, leaving about $30,000 in expenses for the city to cover.

Why put native plans in medians?

According to city documents, the pilot program is part of Overland Park’s ongoing sustainability endeavors designed to “reduce staff maintenance demands” as well as “chemical [and] fuel usage.”

That’s because, Johnson County Extensions says, native plants are better adapted to the ecosystem and require less upkeep.

“The goal is to reduce mowers out there, to reduce chemical usage, reduce our carbon output essentially through this grant by doing this conversion,” City Forester Bailey Patterson said during the August committee meeting.

Though they may require more work upfront to convert the medians from grass to native species, Patterson said, the native landscaping in the medians “should be pretty self-sustaining.”

Sustainable medians will be given trial on 95th Street

The city will use the federal funds to test out the use of native plantings — like trees and shrubs — in medians along the busy 95th Street corridor.

At first, only eight medians will be included, along 95th primarily around Metcalf Avenue.

That will include medians between Hardy Street and Glenwood Street, including the large medians going both directions at 95th and Metcalf.

Previously, the city had intended to do the native plantings in more medians, stretching between Mission Road and Pflumm Road but pared back that plan.

Overland Park could convert more medians

This pilot will allow Overland Park “to determine what can and cannot survive in the medians,” city documents say.

In the future, that could help the city decide what native plants could be used in other converted medians or even in new medians built in the future.

Next steps:

The agreement with KDOT for the initial pilot goes to the Overland Park City Council for consideration next.

Later, the committee and the city council will have to approve a bid for the project, awarding the work to a contractor.

The “median conversion” should be wrapped up this fall, city staff said.

More on native plants in Overland Park: Overland Park to allow native plants in gardens and yards