Courtney Hartman Anderson, Fairway, KS, entered our world on March 10, 1970, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on August 14, 2024.

Courtney attended St. Ann Grade School and Bishop Miege High School.

She graduated from the University of Kansas with a BA degree in communications. She worked at Lockton and enjoyed the many special relationships she developed with her coworkers and clients.

Courtney’s greatest joy was her family, and her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her beautiful children. She embraced life and its challenges with her strong, positive, kind, caring, generous spirit. She was a true inspiration to those around her. Courtney leaves her family and friends with unending, cherished memories filled with love, fun and laughter.

Courtney is survived by her devoted husband, Steve Anderson and her beloved son, Will Anderson. She was the cherished daughter of Randy and Kathy Hartman and the dear sister of Kyle (Natalie), Clay (Kate) and Craig (Heidi) Hartman. Courtney’s legacy includes a loving extended family and many amazing nieces and nephews who adored her.

She was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Liesel, her grandmothers and grandfathers, Howard and Ethel Corrigan and Carl and Dolores Hartman and her mother-in-law, Carolyn Owen Anderson.

A celebration of Courtney’s life will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS on Thursday, August 22, at 11 a.m. A visitation will precede the mass at 9:30 a.m. For those unable to join us in person, we welcome you to join us virtually at www.stannpv.org

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liesel and Courtney Hartman Anderson Foundation or St. Luke’s Hospice House in her honor. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174.