Georgia Hanora Gaskill

August 19th, 1926 – August 7th, 2024

Georgia Hanora Temming Gaskill, born on August 19, 1926, in Concordia, MO, peacefully passed away due to age on August 7, 2024, in Liberty, MO, just shy of her 98th birthday. Throughout her long life, Georgia exemplified faith, dedication, and love for her family and community.

Raised by her Aunt Mary and her husband, Georgia moved through life with a quiet grace and strength. She found companionship in James Gaskill, whom she married on June 4, 1954, later parting ways but forever cherishing the shared memories.

Georgia retired in 1990 from her work with the Ladies Auxiliary at V.F.W. 34th Broadway in Kansas City, MO. Her interests were deeply rooted in community service and faith-based activities. She was a Life Member of the Ladies Aux VFW 846, located off Grand St. in Overland Park, KS, and an active participant in the Holy Cross Church Sunshine Club, situated at 92nd Woodward. Additionally, she attended and was a cherished member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Overland Park, KS, the Card Club at the Community Center in Overland Park, KS, and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary 846 in Overland Park, KS.

Her life was marked by a strong connection to her faith and her community, finding joy in the company of her nieces and nephews, and always holding a special place in her heart for the little ones. Her lineage carries on with four great-nieces and ten great-nephews, who will remember her fondly.

Georgia is preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Ann Gaskill, who passed away at birth; her niece Adrian Lee Temming; grand-niece Allison Immel; brothers Allen Temming and William H. Temming; sister Jienetta Niemeyer; and her parents William A. Temming and Velma Leas Temming.

She is survived by her beloved nieces Patricia Ann Temming Adams (Denny), Loretta Mae Temming Bibb (Dave), Michelle Marie Temming, Wanda Lea Niemeyer Kirkpatrick, and Nancy Ann Niemeyer Voss; her nephews Randy Niemeyer (Robin) and Gary Niemeyer (Mary).

A Funeral Mass in honor of Georgia’s life will be held at a later date at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Overland Park, KS. She will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum in Lenexa, KS, an eternal resting place befitting her enduring spirit.

Georgia lived her life with unwavering faith in God and a profound appreciation for friendships and family. Her memory will remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her, as she joins her loved ones in the eternal embrace of God’s love.

Obituary published by the Cremation Center of Kansas City.