A non-injury crash in the construction area of Interstate 435 near Midland Drive caused a seven-mile traffic backup on Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawnee Police Department’s calls for service log shows officers responded to a non-injury crash on northbound I-435 near Midland Drive at 3:50 p.m.

Police could be seen on Kansas City Scout traffic cameras with a blocked left lane and a three-vehicle crash.

Shawnee firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the scene at 3:53 p.m. and arrived to learn that there were no injuries.

One fire truck assisted with containing a fluid spill from one of the damaged vehicles.

Recorded radio traffic from firefighters indicates three vehicles were involved in the crash, and everyone was out of the cars.

Responding Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers reported standstill traffic and could not get through traffic due to the shoulders being closed in the construction zone.

Scout cameras showed traffic was at a crawl past the curve from westbound to northbound I-435.

By 5 p.m., the traffic backup had stretched seven miles back to the Quivira Road overpass.

Three tow trucks arrived at 4:50 p.m. The crash scene was cleared by 5:10 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.