Since its debut in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, locally-owned taqueria Taco Naco has seen what co-owner Brian Goldman considers pretty explosive growth.

Goldman and his wife Fernanda Reyes Gonzales opened their first brick-and-mortar storefront in Overland Park three years ago, after becoming increasingly popular as an Overland Park Farmers’ Market pop-up.

Goldman said the restaurant has continued to rack up a following, leading them across state lines. The duo recently opened their newest Kansas City, Missouri, location on State Line Road just east of Prairie Village’s Weltner Park.

Taco Naco is at 7715 State Line Rd.

The restaurant moved into a space at the Meadowlake Shops just off West 79th Street and State Line Road near Papa Murphy’s and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits.

WingStand, a chicken eatery by Jefferson’s, occupied that space before it closed at the beginning of the year.

Taco Naco is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Taco Naco serves “tacos with a chef’s flare”

The Taco Naco menu offers a wide range of tacos, from chicken al pastor and brisket barbacoa to Baja shrimp and mushroom mole.

In addition to tacos, the restaurant’s other offerings include breakfast burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, rice bowls and housemade salsas.

Taco Naco is a passion project for both Reyes Gonzalez and Goldman. Nods to their shared Mexican background are sprinkled throughout the menu — including the Baja fish tacos from the region of Mexico where Reyes Gonzales’ mother is from.

“We put all our heart and love into it,” Goldman said. “We try to have a taco for everybody. At the end of the day, tacos don’t discriminate.”

This marks Taco Naco’s third location

Taco Naco initially got its start as a Kansas City-based catering company in 2019, before making its first appearances as a vendor at the Overland Park Farmers Market right around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with pandemic-related obstacles, the market stall quickly became popular for its to-go tacos, homemade salsas and margarita mix.

“We love being part of this kind of grassroots community and meeting other vendors,” Goldman said. “It’s really cool to be a part of that ecosystem.”

The couple opened their Overland Park storefront in 2021, and when that location became “out of control” busy, they opened a second one in Kansas City’s Westport neighborhood. Last year, they also started a nonprofit called the Taco Love Fund.

Ultimately, Goldman said, seeing Taco Naco evolve has been an exciting learning experience. Through operating the newest location, he’s looking forward to the lessons that come along with it — and to continue to form a community with its customers.

“Customers are really passionate about our brand and products,” Goldman said. “Everybody loves tacos, it doesn’t matter what your background is. I think what I love about the taco business more than anything is just seeing everybody coming in and getting to know them, and seeing them all enjoying a product in common.”

