July 11th, 1947 – August 15th, 2024

William (Bill) Charles Johnson, Jr, 77, Olathe, Kansas passed away August 15, 2024 at the Olathe Health Hospice House.

Bill was born in Wichita, Kansas on July 11, 1947 to William and Edna Johnson. They moved to South Dakota and later to Piedmont before settling in Americus, Kansas at the age of six. He attended Americus Grade School and Americus High School and was a proud member of the class of “65”. He played basketball and baseball and later loved to watch KU basketball and the Royals.

He married Vivian Haber July 6, 1968 while in the Air Force stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California. They returned to Americus where he attended Kansas State Teachers College and graduated with a degree in Business. They moved to Gardner, Kansas where they raised their daughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Barbara Olson and Brother-in-law Bob Sorenson.

Bill is survived by his wife Vivian, daughters Lea (James) Krannawitter, Olathe, Kansas; Amy (David) Hayden, Olathe, Kansas and was Papa to Ty and Ethan Hayden and Mia and Lauren Krannawitter; sisters Dorothy Bowlin, Wichita, Virginia Sorenson, Fallbrook, California, and Raymond Johnson, Americus, Kansas, nieces and nephews.

At the request of Bill’s family, cremation and no public services. Hold your loved ones close and share memories of Bill.



Obituary published by the Cremation Center of Kansas City.