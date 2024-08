Johnson Countians and their pets have a new place to run, jump and play in Overland Park.

Zoom Room, a company offering “indoor dog parks” for training, opened its newest Johnson County franchise in Overland Park last weekend.

Zoom Room is at 9238 Metcalf Ave.

The training facility moved into a space at the Regency Park Shopping Center just off West 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

There, it neighbors other recent arrivals like the Verlo mattress and soon-to-open 151 Coffee.

Zoom Room operates from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Zoom Room specializes in obedience, agility training

Zoom Room offers private one-on-one training sessions and small group classes with up to five dogs per class.

Michael Bone, who co-owns the franchise with his wife Shenon Bone, said that Zoom Room’s training style is accessible to dogs of all ages — from puppy to “senior.”

Owners attend each of the obedience and agility training sessions with their dogs.

“Our tagline is, we don’t train the dogs, we train the people who love them,” Bone said. “It’s really a human-coaching business. You come in with your dog, we work with you, and then you take those skills home and you’re building an incredible relationship with your animal that way.”

Zoom Room also offers puppy playgroups, and it offers its space for events like dog birthday parties and fundraising events for rescue groups.

The Overland Park facility also has a retail component with items that facilitate training, such as dog treats, leashes and collars.

This is Zoom Room’s second JoCo location

The company has another location further south in Overland Park, though that facility is under different franchise ownership.

Ultimately, Bone said what sets Zoom Room apart as a brand comes down to accessibility, specifically its class schedule and its ability to cater to a unique training approach for each dog’s individual needs.

“Zoom Room has what they call a positive reinforcement program, which is hopefully taking over the dog training industry,” Bone said. “When you come in for a group class, you’re really almost getting a micro-private training on the floor.”

