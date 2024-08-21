Nearly 700 apartments can now be built at the southeastern corner of Quivira Road and 135th Street in Overland Park.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 11-1 to approve a rezoning for the apartment complex proposed by Q135 Development, LLC. The vote was enough to overcome a valid protest petition submitted by neighboring residents.

Councilmember Jeff Cox cast the lone no vote, citing concerns about the deviations from the city’s development and design codes that developers requested.

Previously, the 35-acre property was zoned for single-family residential development, but the developer asked to rezone part of the site for high-rise apartments and another portion for lower-density, garden-style apartments.

Nearly 700 apartments in Q135 development plan

In all, 691 apartments are proposed in the two sections of the project, which will have multiple buildings of differing densities.

In the high-rise zoning area, there will be 381 apartments in one four- to five-story building.

Another 310 units will be divided up between 24 smaller, two- and three-story apartment buildings.

The vast majority of the apartments in the complex will be one-bedroom, with some two-bedroom units.

In the future, the developer will also be required to contribute to the addition of a traffic signal at 137th Street and Quivira — a new addition to the capital improvement plan list in light of this proposal.

Neighbors worry about apartments at Quivira, 135th

In addition to submitting the valid protest petition after the Overland Park Planning Commission recommended approving the rezoning unanimously, neighbors have spoken out against the development plans at Quivira and 135th.

During the meeting on Monday, R. Scott Beeler, an attorney who said he represented groups from nearby residential subdivisions, said the primary concern of the residents he represents hinges on the density of the project.

Other individuals who spoke cited concerns about the character of their neighborhood being harmed by the project and traffic issues.

Another neighbor said she felt the city was diverging from the key tenants of its new comprehensive plan only a few months after adopting it by allowing a project this dense on a property identified for future neighborhood development.

Councilmembers were supportive of development plans

The rezoning for apartments at Quivira and 135th Street passed the city council, easily clearing the approval threshold raised by the protest petition.

Councilmember Scott Mosher, who is frequently a “no” vote on development proposals involving apartments, said he supported this particular project because there are lower-density buildings that serve as a buffer to the higher-rise apartments.

“[It] could have been an answer to, I think, some of the homeowners’ concerns in other projects that I’ve seen,” he said.

Other councilmembers were also supportive of the transition to higher density away from the established neighborhoods.

Additionally, councilmembers said they were happy to see a traffic light going in nearby, hopeful that would assuage the concerns some neighbors had about traffic.

