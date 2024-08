Another component of the 112-acre Cedar Canyon West mixed residential and commercial development received approval from the Lenexa City Council this week.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved a preliminary plan and plat for Cedar Canyon Attached Villas, a duplex subdivision that is part of the larger Cedar Canyon West development at the southwest corner of 99th and 100th streets, east of Canyon Creek Boulevard.

The subdivision will be part of the bigger development, which has been in the works since early in 2023. Overall, the Cedar Canyon West project includes seven parts and five zoning categories.

The council voted 8-0 Tuesday in favor of this latest aspect of it.

The subdivision includes 40 duplex units

The Cedar Canyon Attached Villas subdivision will be built on 7.68 acres of undeveloped land and includes 20 duplex lots on five tracts of land.

The site was zoned for some residential uses last year along with the rezoning of other portions of the Cedar Canyon West development.

It will also include landscape buffers that abut 99th and 100th streets to soften noises from nearby streets.

Lenexa-based Schlagel Associates and Speedway II, LLC are developing the project.

The subdivision is part of bigger plan

Overall, the Cedar Canyon West project spans more than 110 acres.

Along with the Cedar Canyon Attached Villas portion approved this week, the project also includes a convenience store, five retail or general commercial buildings, nine apartment buildings of various sizes totaling 276 units, 19 townhomes totaling 58 units, two single-story office buildings and a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing building.

The Lenexa City Council approved the Cedar Canyon West apartments plan in September 2023.

Little discussion was had about the subdivision

During the council’s time for comments, Councilmember Bill Nicks was the only person to speak. He warned about sediment control in that area as construction takes place.

“We’re moving a lot of dirt out there already, and even before the the catch basins are built and operational, we’ve got to pay attention to the silt because that sits pretty high,” he said.

A final plan for the project will be submitted to the Shawnee Planning Commission at a later date.

Go deeper: Lenexa OKs next steps for Cedar Canyon West Commercial