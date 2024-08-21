Inside JCPRD: Empower your future at Live Well Age Well 2024!

By Recreation Specialist Jennifer Nixon

JCPRD’s 50 Plus Program is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Live Well Age Well, coming up on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, we’re back at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center, located at 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park.

Join us for another fantastic day dedicated to promoting health, independence, and connection for older adults in our community. Our vendor fair will showcase over fifty private businesses, health organizations, community partners, and service providers, all offering resources and support tailored to meet your needs or those of your aging loved ones. In addition to private businesses, explore booths from various Johnson County agencies, including the election office, health and environment, county manager’s office, aging and human services, K-State Extension Office, and the library, to discover the wide range of services available to you.

Take advantage of free health screenings, including blood pressure checks, pain assessments, and joint screenings, all provided by dedicated professionals.

This year’s lineup of educational sessions promises to be both informative and engaging. In addition to the popular Primary Care session presented by Optum Health, titled “Aging is an Asset,” we’re excited to also announce – Michelle Lane is back by popular demand with a presentation called, “Mastering the Art of Emotional Resilience.” Plus, brace yourselves for an enlightening session on “Diabetes Prevention” brought to you by AdventHealth.

But wait, there’s more! We’re thrilled to announce that this year’s event will also feature a Drug Take Back location for our participants. Plus, mini sessions of some popular 50 Plus Department programs, including a Painting Demo, Chair Yoga, Flexercise, and an Improv Class. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience these fun and enriching activities, alongside rounds of bingo, complete with prizes, throughout the day.

As a special treat, all attendees will receive free entry to the Johnson County Museum. Explore the rich history and culture of our county while enjoying a featured exhibit on 1960’s fashion called “Free to Be…A 1960’s Fashion Revolution”!

The first 500 attendees will receive an event bag filled with goodies and other valuable information. As always, registration is not required, and the event is free to all attendees. Please note that arrangements for additional parking have been made, with overflow parking and shuttle service running continuously from the New Theatre & Restaurant, located at 9229 Foster St., Overland Park.

Be sure to mark your calendars and spread the word! Visit JCPRD.com/livewellagewell for updates and the complete event schedule.