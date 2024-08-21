Johnson County chair Mike Kelly faced a tough room Monday, as he and Stephanie Boyer, CEO of Kansas City nonprofit reStart, made their case for a county homeless shelter and service center to the Gardner City Council.

The council grilled the pair on security at the shelter, the site’s availability to undocumented immigrants, ongoing expectations of funding. At one point, there were frustrated outbursts about high property taxes.

Ultimately, Kelly and Boyer walked away with little indication that Gardner would be willing to spend the city’s requested per-capita share to help fund the shelter’s operations, which amount to 76 cents for each of the city’s 25,378 residents, or a little more than $19,000 total.

None of the councilmembers spoke in favor of the project. Some said outright they wouldn’t support it. The sole bright spot for Kelly may have been near the end, when one councilmember asked if alcohol tax revenue or opioid settlement money might be used.

Johnson County is trying to purchase a Lenexa hotel

Johnson County city government support for the homeless shelter has proven to be a mixed bag since county leaders began discussing a homeless services center at the La Quinta Inn and Suites at Interstate 35 and 95th Street in Lenexa.

As Kelly and Boyer have been saying in their presentations, the shelter would provide 50 units at the hotel for non-congregate shelter for unhoused people, plus some transitional housing units at lower rents and on-site case workers and social services.

It was proposed as a way to address the county’s current lack of a round-the-clock shelter for unhoused adults who are already straining law enforcement and ambulance services, Kelly has said.

Buying the existing hotel building — along with an attached vacant Denny’s restaurant — would be cheaper than new construction on undeveloped land. Still, the county would spend about $10.5 million for the purchase and repairs.

ReStart would take ownership of the property and run the center. But because it’s harder to get private donations or federal grants for a start-up without proof of success, the non-profit is asking each city to show its support with a contribution based on its population.

reStart is seeking $430K total from cities

The total contribution goal the nonprofit is looking for from city governments is $430,000.

Lenexa is not included, since the center would be located there.

The county itself has already voted its intent to pay $11,192 requested of its unincorporated area. Commissioners also approved in principle a $50,000 base amount.

Kelly had asked for responses from cities by Tuesday. Given a green light by Lenexa, the cities would be presented later with a binding agreement.

As county officials approach the next big hurdle — a special use permit that must be approved by the city of Lenexa that would allow the center to operate at that location — cities appear split.

The Lenexa Planning Commission is set to take up the issue at its next meeting Monday, and city planning staff appears set to recommend the commission denies the permit.

What cities have approved funds so far?

Of Johnson County’s eighteen cities, nine have either approved the request outright or appear ready to do so. One city, Edgerton, which was asked to contribute $1,310, has so far declined.

Another eight cities either have not discussed it yet or have not taken a vote. But those eight represent the most populous cities with the biggest per-capita requests.

Overland Park officials are working on an intergovernmental agreement for their $150,342 request and may not vote until next month.

Shawnee, with a $52,952 request, has not put it on any foreseeable agendas.

Olathe councilmembers listened to a presentation asking for that city’s $112,485 per-capita request but are still reviewing it, according to a statement from city staff.

Among Johnson County’s nine biggest cities, only Leawood ($25,920), Merriam ($8,295) and Roeland Park ($5,120) have approved the concept.

Shawnee: “Our city is not ready at this time”

Reasons for cities’ hesitancy range from risk aversion to political philosophy.

Often, Kelly and Boyer have been asked for reassurance that cities that contribute won’t be hit up for more if all cities don’t go along.

Some local officials have said the funding request feels last-minute and cities should have been brought into the discussions earlier.

Others say they’ve also been hearing from constituents who don’t want tax money to pay for shelter and services for people here illegally or for non-county residents.

Shawnee Mayor Mickely Sandifer noted the conversations going on in other cities and the possibility of blowback from residents.

“It does not serve our city to be getting into a battle on something that may or may not even happen,” Sandifer said. “Our city is not ready at this time.”

Sandifer said he wasn’t satisfied that the county had enough of the details worked out before asking cities for a financial commitment. He added that the county has been able to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the project, while cities currently working on next year’s budget don’t have that option.

“We’re on hold,” he said. “We’re not going to take up this issue until we have more information.”

Cities support idea of addressing homelessness

Overland Park, which as Johnson County’s biggest city is being asked to contribute the most, issued a statement from Mayor Curt Skoog saying leaders are trying to be mindful of the investment.

“While this topic is not currently scheduled for Committee or City Council consideration, we recognize the need for a permanent homeless shelter in Johnson County. The City’s portion of the requested community support is significant and is required on an ongoing basis. To be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, City and County staff are drafting an intergovernmental agreement to confirm financial support along with the County’s commitment to continue engagement in a staffing presence at the shelter,” the statement said.

Likewise, Olathe Mayor John Bacon responded with this: “Addressing homelessness is an important, complex issue that requires collaboration and community-wide solutions, and we’re grateful to our community partners who’ve worked with us to support one of our most vulnerable populations for many years.”

Prairie Village was the first city to discuss its funding request, which amounted to $17,468.

At that meeting Aug. 5, several councilmembers spoke in support of the donation, with responses varying from “slightly positive to enthusiastic,” said Mayor Eric Mikkelson.

But ultimately, no vote was taken because there wasn’t a quorum.

Some Prairie Village city councilmembers said they believe in what the county and reStart hope to accomplish. Councilmember David Robinson said he felt obligated to support the social aspects but had questions about why cities weren’t brought in sooner.

“It’s kind of like we’re here at the eleventh hour with our hat out,” he said. Robinson asked why the start-up years of shelter couldn’t be funded by the county without city money.

Mikkelson said homelessness impacts Prairie Village in other ways, including emergency responder and law enforcement time.

“It’s not a perfect plan. It has its flaws to be sure,” he said. “But nothing worthwhile doing that’s this hard is ever perfect and without flaws and the role that is being asked of the cities is relatively minor.”

Lenexa Planning Commission takes up permit next week

In Gardner, councilmembers who spoke earlier this week were much less positive.

They questioned reStart’s procedures for intaking unhoused clients and asked for guarantees that immigrants and non-county residents would not be accepted.

One councilmember said, “I’ve never believed charity is the purpose of government.”

Councilmember Steve Shute suggested homelessness could be eased with lower property taxes.

The next two weeks promise to be eventful for the project.

If the special use permit in Lenexa is denied, it could potentially end the shelter plans. Currently, Lenexa planning staff appear set to recommend denial of the permit.

On Thursday, staff’s rationale for that recommendation will be shared in city documents published ahead of Monday’s Lenexa Planning Commission meeting, where they’re set to take up the permit.

After that, the full Lenexa City Council is expected to have the final say at its meeting on Sept. 17.

Kelly says he he remains optimistic.

“I’m very hopeful. I think it’s a good project. I trust in the team. Obviously there’s more to learn and there are and more twists and turns before this all comes to a crescendo but I remain proud of the work that we’ve done,” he said.