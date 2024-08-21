Theresa Marie Bosio, lovingly known as Teri, passed away on August 19, 2024, in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Teri was born on August 27, 1951, in Burlington, Vermont, to a proud Air Force family.

Teri can be described in four words faith, family, friends, and fudge

Teri’s Catholic faith has always been very important to her. At the age of 18 she started volunteering as a catechist at Church of the Holy Cross in Overland Park, KS. Teri served St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory, TN on the parish staff first as the Director of RCIA and then later as the Director of Religious Education.

Teri met her husband of 51 years while serving at Church of the Holy Cross. Together they have two daughters, one son-in-law, and one grandson. Teri also has a large extended family with 5 siblings and several nieces and nephews. Teri’s love for her family was immense, and she always found joy in their gatherings, especially when fudge was on the table.

Teri was cherished for her warm artistic spirit. In her youth Teri was a gifted professional calligrapher. She continued her passion for art through her favorite pastime, painting rocks, which she often enjoyed in the company of family and friends. In recent years Teri and her husband authored several books on the family and were featured speakers on this topic for conferences and retreats.

Teri’s legacy will be remembered through the beautiful art she created and in the memories of all whom she loved. Teri’s presence will be deeply missed. Her spirit will continue to inspire those who were fortunate to know her.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Philip “Pete” Braud and Opal Germaine “Jerry” Braud.

She is survived by:

Husband of 51 years – John Bosio

Daughters – Angela Bosio and Laura (Robert) Allen

Grandson – Joseph Allen

Sisters – Katherine (Charles) Weinstein, Martina (Frank) Lenk, and Susan (Louis) Kram

Brothers – Samuel Philip “Pete” (Deborah) Braud IV and Bert (Lorie) Braud

Aunts and Uncles – Judy Johnson, Richard (Bobbie) Braud, Henry (Edie) Braud

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2024, at St. Stephen Catholic Community with Father Pat Kibby officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Community on Sunday evening, August 25, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service held at 7:00 p.m. conducted by Father Davis Chackaleckel, MSFS. Visitation will also be held on Monday at the church from 9:00a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice Foundation in appreciation of the care given by RLB Gentiva Lebanon Office.