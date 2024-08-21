The Beacon August 21, 2024 Health & Healthcare Johnson County opens a facility for kids in mental health crises Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The youth crisis stabilization center offers a different environment than the youth jail or hospitals. Photo credit Vaughn Wheat / The Beacon. By Blaise Mesa Pulling children out of a mental health crisis is tricky. Some have just run away from home while others are coming off a violent attack on a sibling or parent. They’re thinking impulsively, acting desperately and sometimes doing irrational things to change their situations. That can land them at the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. The staff there now need to determine if the child’s crime — if there was one — warrants detention, if a mental health crisis demands hospitalization, or if they are safe to return home. But children fall into a gray area that makes it difficult to see what’s best. One Johnson County mother told county officials her son didn’t have the right kind of facility to go to. The child ended up in a hospital, which was far too institutionalized. The youth jail was not appropriate, either. This story was originally published in The Beacon. About the author The Beaconhttps://www.thebeacon.media/ Previous articleJoCo cities were asked to help fund homeless shelter. The response has been mixed.Next articlePlan for nearly 700 new apartments in OP’s 135th Street corridor wins key approval Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Plan for nearly 700 new apartments in OP’s 135th Street corridor wins key approval JoCo cities were asked to help fund homeless shelter. The response has been mixed. Traffic backs up seven miles after crash in I-435 construction zone Dog training company Zoom Room opens newest JoCo franchise What issues do you want JoCo candidates talking about ahead of November?