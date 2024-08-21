Johnson County opens a facility for kids in mental health crises

By Blaise Mesa

Pulling children out of a mental health crisis is tricky.

Some have just run away from home while others are coming off a violent attack on a sibling or parent. They’re thinking impulsively, acting desperately and sometimes doing irrational things to change their situations.

That can land them at the Johnson County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. The staff there now need to determine if the child’s crime — if there was one — warrants detention, if a mental health crisis demands hospitalization, or if they are safe to return home. But children fall into a gray area that makes it difficult to see what’s best.

One Johnson County mother told county officials her son didn’t have the right kind of facility to go to. The child ended up in a hospital, which was far too institutionalized. The youth jail was not appropriate, either.

This story was originally published in The Beacon.