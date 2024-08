A growing women’s fashion and lifestyle brand is inching closer to its first Johnson County opening.

Aur Society, a women’s clothier, is gearing up for its mid-fall opening in Overland Park.

Aur Society will open at the Oak Park Mall

Aur Society will occupy a space on the upper level of the mall at 11149 W. 95th St., near Starbucks, Sephora and Express.

Once Aur Society opens, its hours will be consistent with Oak Park Mall’s hours (10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day).

Aur Society offers “luxury lifestyle” attire

The store will offer multiple “collections,” from everyday items like pants and sweaters to more formal items like dresses and blazers.

Ashley Dennis, chief marketing officer for Aur Society, said those items will vary in price, with the “everyday” collection ranging from $60 to $80, and the dresses ranging from $70 to $110.

Dennis described the brand as having a focus on “breaking the mold” of average retail and promoting an exciting in-person shopping environment.

The name “Aur Society” comes from the Latin word for gold (“aurum”). The society part, Dennis said, points to the brand’s goal of building togetherness in fashion.

“(We want) to highlight making shopping fun again,” she said. “It’s built around building a community. What we focus on is building great teams, and those great teams also treating our guests with high-quality service.”

This marks the first JoCo Aur Society store

The brand is based in Huntsville, Alabama, and it’s in the process of opening multiple stores across the country.

The Oak Park Mall location will serve as the brand’s second store overall, with more stores planned in New York and Wisconsin.

If all goes well, Dennis said, the Oak Park Mall location might not be the only Aur Society store to open in Johnson County.

“Everyone (at the mall) has just been very welcoming, and the engagement that we’ve had even so far with social media has been super positive,” she said. “Our team is definitely very entrepreneurial and always thinking outside the box. I definitely think there’s opportunity for growth with this brand.”

