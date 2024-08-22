Your Insurance: When to add a young driver to your auto insurance policy

Having a young driver in the household can be a very anxious time for parents. There’s a lot to worry about including keeping your child safe behind the wheel, which vehicle are they going to drive and the impact on your family finances. Some recent statistics below would be enough to scare any parent.

In this article, we will give some guidance on when you need to add a young driver to your auto insurance policy as well as some ways to keep your auto insurance premium as low as possible.

When do I need to add a young driver to an insurance policy?

The timing of when you need to add a young driver is governed by your individual insurance policy contract. What almost every insurance carrier says is they need to be listed on your policy with the correct status as soon as they have their permit. Simply being listed in a permit status will not impact your insurance rate, however. At the point they have their Restricted License, the listed status will need to be changed on your policy and your insurance premiums may see an increase. In Kansas, the Restricted License status is usually the step right after their Learner’s Permit. (https://www.ksrevenue.gov/dovgdl.html)

What are some ways to keep insurance costs down for families with Young Drivers?

If your young driver has a 3.0 average or higher, insurance carriers have a good student discount that can be applied. With some companies, a driver’s training program discount may be available. Working with your teen driver to keep their insurance record free of tickets and accidents is also one of the best ways to keep them safe and to keep family insurance rates under control.

Most insurance companies also have discount programs available for their auto insurance customers under the category of telematics. A telematics program is a way to earn a larger discount on your auto insurance policy in exchange for electronically sharing some of your driving behavior. The idea behind these programs is if you are a safe driver, then you should qualify for a better rate on your insurance.

We have an entire article on that subject as well. These programs are also offer great ways to help keep costs under control.

Working with families as their trusted insurance advisor is what we do every day. Connect with us for an insurance review and to make sure your family and young drivers are protected.