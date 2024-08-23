James C. Pickering

April 9, 1932 — August 10, 2024

James Carlysle Pickering, 92, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2024. Jim was born in Kansas City, MO, on April 9, 1932, to Hiram and Myrtle (Sharp) Pickering. He graduated in 1949 from Northeast High School in Kansas City, MO. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1954, He was a proud member of Marching Mizzou and the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

On May 26, 1957, Jim married Carol Jean Williams. Jim attended the U.S. Navy Supply Corps School and became a Naval Officer, eventually earning the rank of Commander while serving a total of 20 years of military service. He joined Western Electric in Lee’s Summit, MO in 1960 where he worked in various management roles for nearly the next three decades. He retired from what was then AT&T Technologies in 1989.

Jim loved coaching sports. He coached Raytown Little League football, basketball, and baseball for almost a decade. His players often overachieved and really loved playing on his team. Carol was by his side as the official scorekeeper. When the days of Little League wound down, Jim and Carol built a house at the Lake of the Ozarks. The next two decades were filled with water skiing, boating, jet skiing, fishing, late night talks, and creating lifelong memories.

Throughout his life, one of his favorite hobbies was anything MU. He told his three children that they could go to any university they wanted, as long as it was MIZZOU. Jim was easy to buy gifts for. If it was something with a tiger on it, he would add it to his large display of Missouri Tiger memorabilia in the living room of their home.

In the early 1980’s, Jim and Carol took the family on their first snow skiing trip. This was the start of a new family tradition. A tradition he was also able to enjoy with his grandchildren after being christened as Papa in 1991. This role as Papa was one of his great joys.

During retirement, Jim was busy playing his coronet in both the Overland Park Civic Band and the American Legion Band. You also could find him playing senior softball for nearly a decade.

Jim was a kind and optimistic soul. As a sister-in-law said after his death, he leaves a gaping hole in all our lives that will never be filled. Even at the end when asked how he was feeling, he would smile and respond with, “Never better”. Jim left this world as he lived his life, calm and positive. Through him, we know what a life well lived, not by words, but by actions, truly looks like.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; his parents, Hiram and Myrtle Pickering; brother Max Pickering.

Jim leaves behind: Children – Chris Pickering and wife Kathy; Tim Pickering and partner Cheryl Foster; Michelle Illig. Grandchildren – Nathan Pickering and wife Kelli; Grant Illig and fiancé Katy Doll; Aubrey (Illig) Schmidt and husband Justin; Hunter Pickering; Alex (Foster) Ayala and husband Oscar; Taylor Foster; Patrick Foster and wife Faith; Michael Foster. Great Grandchildren – Arielle and Savannah Schmidt; Ella and Averie Pickering; Luca Ayala. Siblings in Law – Joy Corley Case and husband Ed; Jane Stock; Ortella Williams; Richard Williams. He also leaves behind many nephews and nieces, friends, and neighbors.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be 12:00pm Monday August 26th, 2024 at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave.

A special thank you to Jim’s care team for your compassion, support, and dedication.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.