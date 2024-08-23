Judith A Bell

July 6, 1937 — August 16, 2024

Judith Ann Bell, “Forever 39”, passed away at her residence August 16, 2024 at Homestead of Lenexa. She married James L. Bell October 15, 1955. He preceded her in death July of 2000. Also preceding her in death were her parents Samuel Enz and Jesse (Reynolds) Enz and older sister Barbara (Enz) Tanner.

Jim and Judy left their rural Southern Illinois roots to live for a few years in Evansville, IN before establishing their home in Overland Park, KS in 1962. There they raised their six children. Judy often said, “They are my life” and would proudly talk about her “three girls and three boys” with anyone who would listen.

Judy is survived by her children: Rebecca Jackson (Ron) Olathe, KS; Vicky Taylor (Greg also Olathe, KS);Jim Bell (Ally Fields) Louisburg, KS.; Kelly Bell (Tonya) Golconda, IL; Jeff Bell (Jana) Paducah, KY; and Kathy Wilson (Brian) Paola, KS. Judy had 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. She also leaves a brother, Jerry Enz of Carrier Mills, IL as well as many extended family members.

Judy professed her faith in Christ Jesus and His saving grace as her personal Savior. We treasure that we will be together in God’s presence for eternity. Her burial will take place at Johnson County Memorial Gardens., Overland Park, KS.

The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the caring staff at Homestead of Lenexa and Phoenix Hospice Care .For those who wish, donations can be made to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice at 6803 W. 64th St., Suite 101, Overland Park, KS, 66202.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens.