Mission Painting Tips: When do I need to paint my exterior? Part 9 – Choosing the right paint

Maintaining your Kansas City home’s exterior is crucial for both its appearance and its ability to withstand the local climate. In our previous posts, we’ve explored various signs that it might be time to repaint, from chalking and caulking issues to peeling paint and fading colors. Now, let’s focus on one of the most important aspects of a successful exterior painting project: choosing the right paint.

Why choosing the right paint matters

Selecting the right paint is essential for ensuring a long-lasting and beautiful finish. The harsh weather conditions in Kansas City—ranging from hot, sunny summers to cold, snowy winters—require paints that can handle extreme temperature changes, resist moisture, and prevent fading. The right paint can protect your home’s exterior from these elements, prolonging the life of your paint job and reducing the need for frequent repainting.

Top paint options for Kansas City homes

When choosing exterior paint, it’s important to consider durability, color retention, and weather resistance. Here are some of the best options available, with a special focus on two standout products: Benjamin Moore Aura® and Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh®.

1. Benjamin Moore Aura®

Why it’s ideal for Kansas City : Benjamin Moore Aura® is a top-tier paint known for its exceptional durability and color retention, making it a perfect choice for homes in Kansas City. This paint is formulated with advanced technology that resists fading and stands up to the intense sun and varying weather conditions typical of the area.

Key features : UV protection : Aura® offers superior UV resistance, keeping colors vibrant for longer. Mildew resistance : The paint includes mildewcide, protecting your home from mold and mildew growth, especially important in Kansas City’s humid summers. Low maintenance : Aura® is easy to clean and maintain, ensuring your home looks fresh year after year.



2. Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh®

Why it’s ideal for Kansas City : Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh® is designed with innovative self-cleaning technology, which is particularly beneficial in Kansas City’s varied climate. This paint repels dirt and debris, helping your home maintain its pristine appearance between washes.

Key features : Self-cleaning technology : Rain Refresh® actively repels dirt and grime, making it ideal for Kansas City’s mix of urban and suburban environments. Moisture resistance : This paint provides excellent moisture resistance, preventing water damage in areas with frequent rain and humidity. Long-lasting finish : Like Aura®, Rain Refresh® offers superior UV protection and is designed to keep your home looking beautiful for years to come.



3. Other noteworthy options

Sherwin-Williams Duration® : Another excellent choice for Kansas City homes, this paint is highly durable and resistant to peeling, blistering, and cracking, even in extreme weather conditions.

Benjamin Moore Regal Select® : A step below Aura® in terms of premium features, but still a solid option for those looking for high-quality paint with good durability and mildew resistance.

How to choose the best paint for your home

When selecting the right paint for your home, consider the following factors:

Climate compatibility : Ensure the paint you choose is designed to handle Kansas City’s climate, particularly its temperature fluctuations and humidity levels.

Surface type : Consider the material of your home’s exterior (wood, stucco, brick, etc.) and choose a paint that adheres well to that surface.

Color retention : Opt for paints with excellent UV resistance to prevent fading and keep your home looking vibrant.

Maintenance needs : Choose paints that offer features like self-cleaning technology or easy maintenance, reducing the effort needed to keep your home looking fresh.

Mission Painting’s expertise

At Mission Painting, we understand that choosing the right paint is crucial to the success of your exterior painting project. We recommend Benjamin Moore Aura® and Sherwin-Williams Rain Refresh® as top choices due to their outstanding durability, weather resistance, and long-lasting beauty. Our team is here to help you select the best paint for your specific needs and ensure a flawless application.

Don’t wait – act now

Selecting the right paint is a vital step in maintaining your Kansas City home’s exterior. Contact Mission Painting today to schedule your consultation and take the first step toward a long-lasting, beautiful finish. Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll explore additional tips for maintaining your home’s exterior.