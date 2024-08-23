Overland Park has started firming up some of the lingering details on a $34 million plan to remake the city’s farmers’ market downtown.

Earlier this week, the Overland Park City Council took several actions that finalized some of the details in the plan that’s centered around a new enclosed market pavilion just behind Clock Tower Plaza.

What happened this week?

The actions Monday included the council approving agreements for representative services, design and construction, as well as a resolution indicating the city’s intent to cover a chunk of the project’s cost with general obligation bonds.

All of those items individually passed 10-2, with Councilmembers Jeff Cox and Scott Mosher casting the no votes in each case.

The city council also approved the purchase of a property at 7331 W. 79th St. for $131,000. On that item, Cox was the lone vote against.

Additionally, Council President Logan Heley floated adding a resolution exploring sustainability certifications for the project, but that lacked sufficient support from the rest of the city council to make it onto the agenda Monday.

What’s planned at the farmers’ market pavilion?

According to past presentations to the city council, the revamped farmers’ market pavilion will have a bigger footprint and be enclosed.

Plus, the city plans to upgrade the stone Clock Tower Plaza patio area.

There will also be accessibility upgrades, improvements to utilities and work on Overland Park Drive.

The property at 7331 W. 79th St. is currently used for stormwater detention but will no longer be necessary once the farmers’ market project is completed.

So, the city plans to convert some of it into a seating area for marketgoers for now, but it could be used for future development down the line.

Council discussion turns existential on downtown’s future

Most councilmembers were generally positive about the farmers’ market overhaul during the meeting on Monday.

Mayor Curt Skoog said he hopes the community starts seeing this space not just as a pavilion for the farmers’ market but as a wider gathering place.

Councilmember Holly Grummert echoed that idea, seemingly frustrated that some councilmembers were still unsupportive of the plan.

“This is the city’s reinvestment in city property for city gathering places that people come and visit every day,” she said. “It’s going to enhance our downtown.”

Councilmember Mosher worried that this much change to the farmers’ market — a top-rated market that has proven to be an iconic part of Overland Park — could post a threat and be its downfall.

“I can tell you we’re going to ruin the charm of our farmers’ market,” he said.

Councilmember Chris Newlin, in response to Mosher’s fears, said that people had similar fears a few years ago when the city planned to put millions into the former Santa Fe Commons Park, which is now Thompson Park.

“Thompson Park is a marvel of downtown. It looks great, we did the right thing,” he said. “It is full of people every day.”

Newlin also noted how important the timing of the project is, adding that the farmers’ market’s reopening in 2026 will come just in time for Overland Park to join the Kanas City metro in welcoming visitors from around the globe for the World Cup.

Next steps:

Construction of the new farmers’ market pavilion is expected to start later this year, though the exact date remains unclear.

Design for the project is still ongoing.

Once demolition of the current pavilion begins, the farmers’ market will be relocated to the Matt Ross Community Center parking lot, where it was located during the pandemic.

The new market pavilion is anticipated to open in time for the 2026 season.

Keep reading: Overland Park approves $34M plan to remake downtown farmers market