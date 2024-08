One of the newest Vikings at Shawnee Mission West is in the principal’s office.

The school started the 2024-25 academic year earlier this month under the leadership of new Principal Blake Revelle, who comes with years of teaching and administrative experience in and outside of the Shawnee Mission School District already under his belt.

Revelle succeeds former longtime principal Steve Loe, who retired in June. Revelle said it’s a challenge to fill Loe’s shoes as he is “well-liked and beloved” by the SM West community, but he recognizes that work takes time.

“It’s about developing meaningful relationships with not just your staff, but with your students and your families and making sure everyone knows that you care,” Revelle said.

Revelle spent past nine years at Indian Hills

Revelle started his Shawnee Mission career in 2015 as an associate principal at Indian Hills in Prairie Village, the middle school that feeds into SM East.

Revelle was the principal there for the past three years.

Before that, his teaching career began at Olathe Northwest High School as an English teacher and journalism adviser, where he also coached baseball and football.

After nearly a decade in middle school, Revelle said he knew he wanted to get back to high school in some capacity, and it was time for a change.

In the first week of classes this month, Revelle said he’s tried to visit all 72 classes to set the tone for the year and get to know students — and he’s realizing how much he missed high school along the way.

Meeting the needs of all students is the goal, he says

While SM West and Indian Hills are different communities, Revelle said, kids are largely the same: “They want to know that they belong.”

Revelle said it is on school staff and the community to care for and support students.

“For me, it’s not about feeder pattern to feeder pattern,” Revelle said. “It’s about how can we equitably meet the needs of every student that walks through our doors. That’s our goal, and that’s the goal whether it’s Northwest, North, West, East, South.”

Revelle said meeting the needs of every student is where the differences in communities arise.

He said SM West may accomplish this goal through cultural fairs or affinity groups, for example.

‘Shawnee Mission West is the place to be’

Revelle said his goal for SM West is to take the school mantra, “West is best,” and make it a reality.

As principal, Revelle said he wants to see a mixture of high expectations of and high support for students.

This includes investing in students and their futures and ensuring there is pride in what it means to be a Viking, he said.

Ultimately, Revelle said his goal is for SM West to be recognized as a “shining star” in the school district.

“I think it’s super important that everybody realizes that the expectation for this being the place to be in Shawnee Mission,” Revelle said. “Whether it’s sports and activities, whether it’s academics, whether it’s community, whether it’s whatever, Shawnee Mission West is the place to be.”

