Gordon & Marilou (Vonderbrink) Coleman

In a testament to their enduring love and devotion, Gordon M. “Gordy”Coleman (98) and his beloved wife, Marilou “ML” Coleman (95), passed away within a week of each other, peacefully, surrounded by family.

Gordon (pater familias) was born August 7, 1926, in Birmingham, AL, to Claude S. “Joe” and Maxine Coleman. He died August 12, 2024.

Marilou (Vonderbrink) Coleman was born October 19,1928, in Cincinnati, OH, to Louis and Rose Vonderbrink and died August 19, 2024.

Gordon and his parents moved from Birmingham to New York City when he was three, first to Brooklyn and then to Queens. After high school graduation in 1943, Gordon followed in his father’s footsteps and headed to the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech). Shortly thereafteron December 7, 1943, he enlisted with the US Navy and enrolled in the V-12 Navy College Officer Training Program. He was commissioned on the USS Yancey AKA-93 in the Pacific. During his tenure he was a part of Admiral Byrd’s expedition to the South Pole (Operation Highjump). After an honorable discharge in June of 1946, Gordon returned to Georgia Tech and completed his BS degree in Mechanical Engineering (1946) and BS in Industrial Engineering (1948). He competed on the Tech swim team and was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.

Marilou was the fifth girl in a family of six. Always considered a tomboy, she enjoyed playing a variety of sports, and was the captain of the girls’ basketball team in high school. She had many interests: she enjoyed accompanying her father to his lumberyard and learning the business, she played the piano, and was an excellent seamstress. After high school she attended a local business school, became a master typist and stenographer, and worked in several secretarial positions.

Gordon arrived in Cincinnati in 1948 to join Proctor & Gamble. Not knowing anyone in Cincy, a fellow engineer set him up on a blind date with his girlfriend’s sister, Marilou, for a coed softball game and picnic.To say they “hit it off” is an understatement! They were married October 29, 1949, at St. Clement Catholic Church in Cincinnati.

Gordon was transferred to the Kansas City plant in 1950 where they settled near the Country Club Plaza. Their first apartment was in the current Raphael hotel. After a four-year relocation in Amarillo, TX (with several classified projects by Gordon in Los Alamos, NM), they were happy to be transferred back to Kansas City in 1956. They settled in the new suburb of Prairie Village, KS, and became members of St. Annparish. They both sang in the church choir and Gordon was a cantor for many years. Always giving and generous with their time, Gordon volunteered as the Athletic Director for St. Ann’s school and coached CYO football and track for the Tigers. Marilou coached girls’ track and volleyball, and even volunteered to pitch in as the physical education teacher for two years at the school.

After Gordy retired from P&G in 1986, they relocated from Prairie Village to Overland Park in 1988 where they joined the Church of Nativity and, of course, the choir. After raising five kids, they were able to expand their interests, both individually and together. Having joined a barbershop quartet (the Panhandleaires) back in Amarillo, Gordy was able to rekindle that love by joining the Heart of America chorus in Kansas City. He enjoyed 42 years singing and performing with the chorus and several quartets, and most recently with a smaller choral group called The New Harmony Handful. Marilou was an ardent supporter of the barbershoppers as a member of the Heartbeats. Gordy was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Men of Nativity.

ML was affectionately known as the “Energizer Bunny” as she was very active. Whether it was crocheting or doing needlepoint while watching sports on TV, gardening, reading, cleaning, wallpapering, repainting, or rearranging furniture, she always wanted to be doing somethingproductive. ML played tennis competitively into her early 80s, and she took up golf in her 50s to be able to play with Gordy. She read to the blind for many years. ML was active in book club and bible study, and she enjoyed her many sewing projects. Gordy continued to hone his love for wood-working and was particularly proud of his first post-retirement project, building a grandfather clock.

Together they played couples bridge and individually in men’s and ladies’groups. They were avid supporters of the Kansas City Symphony. Over the years they volunteered their time to Meals on Wheels and St. Luke’s South Hospital. They treasured their many travels: New Zealand, the Holy Land, Great Britain, Greece, Panama Canal, Mexico, Bermuda, Virgin Islands, as well as all 50 states, including family reunions in northern Michigan. Gordy and ML especially loved their frequent driving trips to visit their kids and grandkids in Seattle, San Diego, Atlanta, Scottsdale, and Fort Lauderdale.

Their 75 years together were rich and blessed in so many ways. The key to their lasting marriage was making faith and family priorities, having common interests, and giving each other space to pursue some of their own passions. And, oh yes, their daily happy hour with wine, and cheese and crackers!

Their legacy is strong and deep within the Coleman family tree. Thoughthey have left this world, the love and memories they created will live on in the hearts of all who knew them.

Gordon and Marilou were predeceased by their beloved son, Dan, in September 2023. They are survived by their extended family: Son, Joe (Joyce) Coleman, grandson, Mark Wescott (Lauren), great-grandchildren, Finn, McKenna, Darcy, and granddaughter, Ellie (Matt) Soseman; Daughter-in-law, Pat Fallon, grandchildren Brenna Fallon (Brian Parfett), and Sawyer (Maggie) Coleman; Daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Lysaught, grandson, Cole (Christina) Lysaught, great-grandchildren, Logan and Maren, grandson Brad (Ashley) Lysaught, great-granddaughter, Nova, grandson Hunter (Alyssa) Lysaught, great-grandchildren, Malachi and Ivy, grandson Owen Lysaught; Daughter, Sue Coleman, granddaughter, Molly Camacho, and great-grandson, Chase; Daughter, Sharon (Dan) Bock, granddaughter, Melanie Bock; Gordon’s sister, Carolyn Doherty, Marilou’s brother, Louis Vonderbrink, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to especially thank Monarch Hospice & Palliative Care and the many private care aides for their compassionate support.

May they rest in peace together, as they lived, side by side. A joint memorial Mass and celebration of life is planned for October 25, 2024, at The Church of the Nativity in Leawood, KS. Visitation begins at 9:30am, followed by Mass at 11:00am with a luncheon immediately following in the parish hall. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on The Church of the Nativity’s website: https://kcnativity.org/onlineevents.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations be made to the Heart of America Chorus (https://www.hoachorus.com/) to help continue the Kansas City Barbershop Chapter’s “Caroling Caravan” — a wonderful project near and dear to their hearts. The annual holiday season event raises money for the Salvation Army. Contributions should be earmarked “Caroling Caravan” and sent to: Heart of America Chorus – Barbershop Harmony Society, c/o Harvey Shapiro, Treasurer, 1117 SW Pacific Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. (Tax-deductible, a 501-C-3 registered organization)

Requiescat in pace et in amore.

