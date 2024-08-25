Mike Frizzell August 25, 2024 Emergency Response OIathe Police say woman killed in crash involving minivan and semi-truck Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Olathe Police on the scene of a fatal wreck near Old 56 Highway and Lone Elm Road on Saturday. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Olathe Police say a 77-year-old woman is dead following a crash between her minivan and a semi-truck on Saturday evening. In a news release, Sergeant John Moncayo said officers were called to Old 56 Highway and Lone Elm Road at approximately 6:50 p.m. “Officers arrived and observed the driver and sole occupant of the minivan was a 77-year-old female and was unresponsive,” Moncayo said in the release. “Life-saving measures were performed on the woman while on scene, but she was later declared deceased,” he said. Police say the truck driver, a 42-year-old man, remained on the scene. The department has not released the woman’s name, pending notification of her family. Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleYour Library: Community needs spur revamped Library program team Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Lenexa staff recommend against homeless shelter permit — Here’s why Café and bakery Paris Baguette planning new Overland Park location This Shawnee Mission principal jumped from middle to high school for new year After injury-plagued year, this JoCo native is leading KU women’s soccer squad Local obituaries from August 17-23