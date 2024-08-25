Olathe Police say a 77-year-old woman is dead following a crash between her minivan and a semi-truck on Saturday evening.

In a news release, Sergeant John Moncayo said officers were called to Old 56 Highway and Lone Elm Road at approximately 6:50 p.m.

“Officers arrived and observed the driver and sole occupant of the minivan was a 77-year-old female and was unresponsive,” Moncayo said in the release.

“Life-saving measures were performed on the woman while on scene, but she was later declared deceased,” he said.

Police say the truck driver, a 42-year-old man, remained on the scene.

The department has not released the woman’s name, pending notification of her family.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash to call them at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.