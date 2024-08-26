The cities of Overland Park and Leawood will soon partner on some improvements on Nall Avenue between College Boulevard and 119th Street, and it will cost less than initially expected.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council unanimously approved the interlocal agreement with Leawood for the project, moving up the timeline.

Typically, this kind of item would go to the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee before coming to the full city council for consideration.

Instead, Overland Park Public Works Director Lorraine Basalo presented the project directly to the city council last Monday to expedite the process around the forthcoming Labor Day holiday and take into account the “time-sensitive” nature of this agreement.

Under the agreement, Overland Park will be responsible for about $617,000, or 56%, of the total price tag. Leawood will cover the remaining $485,000. Leawood will also be in charge of administering the project.

Cities to resurface Nall Avenue

Overland Park and Leawood will share in the cost of doing a type of road resurfacing known as mill and asphalt overlay on Nall.

The work will also include repairing sidewalks, curbing, gutters and other infrastructure in the area.

This moves the Nall Avenue work up

Initially, Overland Park had expected to do work on Nall Avenue next year as part of its annual street maintenance schedule.

However, Leawood has already been doing road work in that area of Nall this summer. As part of the work on Nall, Leawood got a price estimate on adding the shared Nall project between 119th and College Boulevard as an extension to that work for this calendar year.

The price offered by the contractor to do the work as an add-on to their existing agreement is less than Overland Park had initially budgeted for the project, according to city documents. Basalo said waiting until next year could cost the city about $115,000 more on the work.

With that in mind, Basalo said that going ahead with the project ahead of schedule would be “in the best interest” of Overland Park.

