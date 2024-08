In 2025, the city of Roeland Park is looking at a 25.5 mill levy rate — a 0.5-mill reduction from 2024.

Last week, the Roeland Park City Council unanimously approved its 2025 budget, which features a projected $7.3 million in general revenues and $7.2 million in general fund expenditures.

The city’s goals for its 2025 budget include advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, community safety and improving community assets, according to city documents.

How this impacts residents’ tax bill

For 2025, the city of Roeland Park’s adopted property tax rate is 25.5 mills, a slight half-mill reduction from this year’s property tax rate.

The city’s property tax rate dictates how much homeowners pay in taxes to the city based on their home’s assessed value.

The average home value in Roeland Park in 2024 is $314,587, which is up by nearly 6% from the average home value in 2023.

Here is how homeowners can calculate the portion of their tax bill they will pay to the city based on the recently adopted budget:

Multiply your home value by the residential assessment rate in Johnson County, which is .115.

Take that number, divide it by 1,000 and multiply the outcome by 25.5, the city’s property tax rate in mills.

Using this formula, the average Roeland Park homeowner will pay $922 in taxes to the city in 2025 compared to $888 in 2024.

Remember: Residents pay taxes to more than just the city with their annual tax bill. Like all Johnson Countians, Roeland Park residents pay a higher proportion of their annual taxes to other jurisdictions, including school districts and the county itself.

Here’s how Roeland Park will spend its money

The bulk of Roeland Park’s general fund expenses in 2025 —more than $4 million — are going toward contractual services and supplies, police and employee benefits.

Public works is anticipated to spend $900,000 in 2025 and the city’s solid waste fund is expected to cost $700,000.

Roeland Park is working toward several goals with its 2025 budget, such as advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, communicating with residents and prioritizing public safety.

Also on the horizon are 75th anniversary plans for 2026, a strategic planning process and a new standardized reporting system for the city’s police department.

Roeland Park to take in $7.3M in general fund revenues

A majority of the $7.3 million Roeland Park anticipates in 2025 general fund revenues comes from $3.3 million in property taxes and roughly $2 million in sales taxes.

The city also anticipates bringing in nearly $700,000 in a solid waste service assessment, according to city documents.

Franchise fees are projected to bring in more than $400,000, while other sources like reimbursements and various lease payments are anticipated to bring nearly $320,000.

An online budget simulation, which includes the general fund and a debt service fund, can be found online here.

