Inside JCPRD: Enter photo contest by Sept. 30 to win prizes and to show diverse experiences JCPRD offers

Next time you’re at a JCPRD program, event, park, or facility, photos you take could win prizes and showcase the best of our community. Whether you snap new shots or dig through your archives from the past three years, your images could shine in the “Picture Your JCPRD” contest. It’s free to enter, and the final submission deadline is Sept. 30.

“Our goal is to celebrate the beauty of our parks and facilities captured through the lens of our talented community members,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Kellen Jenkins. “By hosting this contest, we hope to foster a sense of pride and connection among residents while showcasing the diverse experiences our parks offer. Whether you’re an amateur or a seasoned photographer, we welcome your unique perspectives! They’ll help us visually communicate the unique recreational opportunities and natural beauty Johnson County has to offer.”

The contest is open to photographers of all ages, with the exception of JCPRD employees and their immediate family members. To be considered, submissions must be uploaded to JCPRD.com/2042/Picture-Your-JCPRD.

Contest entries will be accepted in three categories:

Landscapes which capture the natural beauty of JCPRD parks.

which capture the natural beauty of JCPRD parks. Recreation & Activities highlighting various recreational activities available in our parks.

highlighting various recreational activities available in our parks. Wildlife showcasing the diverse wildlife that inhabits our parks.

“We’ve carefully chosen categories to highlight different aspects of our parks,” Jenkins said. “We’re seeking photos that tell a story, evoke emotion, and highlight the beauty and diversity of our community.”

Entries will be judged on creativity, composition, relevance to the category, and overall impact.

For each category, JCPRD will award three prizes: a $250 cash prize for first place (or $500 JCPRD gift card), $100 cash prize for second place (or $200 JCPRD gift card), and $50 cash prize for third place (or $100 JCPRD gift card). In addition, all prize-winning photos will be featured on JCPRD’s website and Facebook page.

Entries must be submitted by Sept. 30. To enter, visit JCPRD.com/2042/Picture-Your-JCPRD and follow the submission instructions. To ensure the best quality for judging and future use, only high-resolution JPG images will be accepted.

Here’s some other important contest information entrants should be aware of:

All photographs must have been taken within the past three years in one of JCPRD’s parks or facilities (see JCPRD.com/facilities for a list of eligible locations) or at a JCPRD sponsored class, program, or event. All photographs must be original images taken by the entrant and cannot have been previously published. Photos should accurately reflect the subject matter and scene as it appeared and should not be digitally altered beyond standard optimization.

Each entrant may enter up to three photos in each category. Photographs must be submitted in JPG format using .jpg as the file extension. Files must be high resolution of at least 3.2 megapixels or greater. If there are patrons/participants in the submitted photo(s) that are under the age of 18, you must affirm that you have been granted permission by the individuals pictured to submit this photo.

By entering the contest, photographers grant JCPRD the right at its discretion to edit, adapt, use, and distribute submitted images, in whole or in part, without payment or any other consideration in perpetuity; and to identify the photographer by name and city of residence. Other than these usage rights, participants retain all rights to any photographs submitted – including ownership if applicable.

Photo entries could be used across JCPRD marketing materials, including but not limited to social media, websites, and print materials like brochures and flyers.

Complete contest rules can be found at: JCPRD.com/2042/Picture-Your-JCPRD.

Finally, the district needs your help in spreading the word about the Picture Your JCPRD Photo Contest.

“Encourage your friends, family, and fellow park enthusiasts to participate, and let’s capture the beauty of Johnson County parks together,” Jenkins said.