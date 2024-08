A 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station is headed back to Merriam off West 75th Street.

The Merriam City Council on Monday in a 7-0 vote agreed with the city planning commission’s recommendation to approve a preliminary development plan that allows the owner of 10270 W. 75th St. to put two fuel stations back on the property. Councilmember David Neal was absent.

The vote clears a hurdle for a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station to return to that site in the highly trafficked corridor after closing in the early 2000s.

The site was a 7-Eleven and a U-Haul before that

Bryan Dyer, the city’s community development director, told the city council at its meeting Monday that the property in question operated as a U-Haul in the early 1980s.

Then, from the mid-1980s to 2003, there was a 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station there, he said.

After that, another owner removed the gas station canopy, fueling stations and the convenience store.

Dyer said there were plans approved in 2020 to bring a restaurant to that address but it never came to fruition.

There is currently a vape shop and a liquor store at the small retail strip on the site, with part of the building vacant.

Two fuel stations will go on the property

In agreement with the planning commission’s recommendation, the city council approved allowing two fuel stations at the property.

This means that there will be four gas pumps and more than 30 parking spaces on site.

Originally, the owner wanted to put three fuel stations on the site, but the planning commission recommended against that to meet parking requirements.

The owner is also converting the 75th Street entrance into a “right-in, right-out” only option, meaning drivers headed eastbound on 75th Street need to turn left onto Switzer Road to access the parking lot.

Dyer said a traffic impact study showed the “right-in, right-out” entrance as an improvement to the current site.

The two current tenants of the strip mall are set to remain there with the addition of the 7-Eleven, according to the city.

Council debates number of fuel stations

Councilmember Jacob Laha said he was interested in remanding the vote back to the planning commission to allow the owner to add the originally planned third fuel station.

Laha said he thinks requiring 35 parking spaces is a lot for that specific site.

Councilmember Chris Evans Hands said she disagreed because there is also going to be a convenience store on the property.

Councilmember Staci Chivetta said she somewhat agreed with Laha but reminded the city council that there are two other tenants already at the retail mall.

Chivetta added that she believes the city council should trust the planning commission’s opinion.

