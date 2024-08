Overland Park on Tuesday announced the hiring of Doreen Jokerst as the city’s next police chief.

Jokerst has spent the past six years as chief of the University of Colorado police force in Boulder, Colorado.

Before that she spent 20 years on the police force in Parker, Colorado, a suburb of Denver that has about 60,0000 people, rising to the rank of commander.

A city news release Tuesday evening said city manager Lori Curtis Luther hired Jokerst, capping a months-long search that included input from community and neighborhood groups, as well as current police officers.

“Doreen brings vast experience to our team, with service and expertise in a variety of policing roles,” Curtis Luther is quoted in the city’s release.

“She is a lifelong learner and leader in modern, progressive community policing practices,” Curtis Luther added. “I am confident her leadership and focus on inclusivity will improve our department, and our community, in the future.”

In its statement, the city credits Jokerst with implementing innovations during her time leading the CU force, including a “transparency dashboard.”

It also highlights Jokerst’s collaboration with the university community to “build public safety functions” to improve student safety.

“Overland Park is an outstanding city with a premier police department, and I’m excited to work collaboratively with the community and all members of the organization,” the release quotes Jokerst. “I am eager to begin working with our officers and the community, and to call Overland Park home.”

The city says Jokerst’s first day as Overland Park’s permanent new chief will be in October. She is expected to move to Overland Park and live in the city with her family, according to the city news release.

Ex-chief Frank Donchez resigned last year

Jokerst’s hiring comes nearly a year after the resignation of former Chief Frank Donchez, who had led the department for almost a decade before abruptly stepping down in September 2023.

His resignation came days after a heated run-in with Sheila Albers, the mother of John Albers, a teenager shot and killed by a now-former Overland Park police officer in 2018.

At the time, Donchez told the Washington Post he had resigned for personal reasons to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania.

But the city contradicted that in a public statement, saying Curtis Luther had begun the process of terminating Donchez after learning of the details of his confrontation with Albers.

During the latter years of his tenure in Overland Park, Donchez faced criticism for his handling of John Albers’s killing.

In 2021, he faced calls to resign from faith leaders in the community who were upset with how the department had handled the Albers shooting and also how the department treated protesters in 2020.

Process to find replacement started in February

The city formally kicked off the process to search for Donchez’s successor in February. At that time, the city laid out a timeline that highlighted June as the expected date for a new chief to be selected.

While members of the community were given input on some of the candidate criteria and other factors, the top candidate interviews and their names were kept confidential during the search process.

The final decision on hiring the chief was made by Curtis Luther, who as city manager is tasked with picking the head of the police department.