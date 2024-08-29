Beverly Zane Nichols

September 2, 1935 — August 21, 2024

Dr. Beverly Zane Watkins Nichols, 88, Overland Park, Kansas, died at Advent Hospital (Merriam) on August 21, 2024 surrounded by loving family members.

Beverly was born September 2, 1935, in Silver City, New Mexico to James and Effie (Richburg) Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Jimmie Jean Watkins Jacks, and grandson Rob Lee Nichols.

She met the love of her life Neal Kenneth Nichols in September 1952. As she often recalled, “It was on the volleyball court of First Baptist Church in Tempe”—a welcoming event at the church for new and returning students at Arizona State College at Tempe (now Arizona State University). They were married on October 15, 1955 in Tempe. Over the next 14 years they adopted four children—two daughters, two sons—and raised all of them from infancy.

Dr. Nichols earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education at ASU (1956, ‘57; Education Specialist degree at Emporia State University (1974); and Ph.D. at University of Missouri-Kansas City (1982).

Beverly’s life-long career as a mathematics teacher and school administrator began in her hometown Morenci, Arizona. She and Neal moved to Overland Park, Kansas in 1969. Beverly taught for 18 years at Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission Northwest High Schools. She retired in 2000 after another 10 years as district mathematics coordinator and director of testing and assessment. After retirement, she was an independent curriculum consultant for 14 years, serving school districts in 22 states.

Beverly was a faithful Christian wife and mother. She was a member of Legacy Christian Church in Overland Park for over 40 years. She served in several areas of ministry, especially among women’s groups.

Beverly also was an active Lions Club member. She lived by the organization’s motto: “We Serve.” She was a District Governor in 2012-13 and was chairperson of Kansas Lions State Council of Governors in 2013-14.

For her service and devotion to education and Lions Clubs, she received numerous honors and awards. High among these was the 1984 Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching of Mathematics.

She is survived by her husband of almost 69 years, Neal K. Nichols; and children Jeannine (Rob) Ridgway, Fargo, ND; Bruce (Jeanne) Nichols, Parker, CO; Judy Nichols, Sacramento, CA; and Brian (Christine) Nichols, Overland Park; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to any of the following:

Show-Me Christian Youth Homes, P. O. Box 6, LaMonte, MO 65337

Love 146, 1800 Camden Road, Suite 107-273, Charlotte, NC 28203

Lions Clubs International Foundation, 300 West 22nd Street, Oak Brook, IL 60523