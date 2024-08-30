James “Jim” Firebaugh

June 30, 1926 — July 23, 2024

Overland Park

James Edward Firebaugh (Jim or Pop Pop) 98, passed away peacefully on July 23rd, 2024. He was born on June 30, 1926 in Duncan, Oklahoma to Floyd and Thelma. He grew up in St. John, Kansas and left in 1944 to join the United States Navy. He bravely served his country during World War II for two years in the South Pacific on the USS Block Island ship.

Jim’s love story with Betty is nothing short of extraordinary. From the very first date, Jim knew Betty was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with. In a bold move, he asked her to marry him that very night. Though she initially thought he was joking, Jim was certain that their love was meant to be. They married on September 2nd, 1948 and went on to share over 75 years together, rarely apart. Their unwavering bond and commitment to one another, only grew stronger with each passing year.

Jim and Betty had two children, Doug and Nancy. Doug married Caryn and together they have two children, Brad and Lindsey. Brad has two children, Ben and Emily. Lindsey and her husband, Dan have three children, Finnegan, Delaney and Saylor. Nancy married Bob Bastian and they also have two children, Kevin and Lisa. Kevin and his wife, Sara, have three children, Carter, Rylie and Kenidee. Lisa and Keith have two children, Kendyl and McKenna.

Known affectionately as Pop Pop, Jim was a constant presence at his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s soccer and basketball games, school activities and their daily lives. His enthusiasm and support meant the world to his family, creating countless cherished memories. He loved spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks, where he was surrounded by his family. Jim enjoyed fishing for carp and spent hours in his bibbers weed eating and picking up sticks.

Jim was also known for his playful spirit and sense of humor. A practical jokester at heart, he loved to make others laugh with his funny jokes and playful antics. Despite his humorous nature, Jim was a true warrior when it came to caring for others, always going out of his way to help and do kind things for them.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation in Jim’s memory, please send it to Heartland Honor Flight. When making a donation, please indicate on the check or online donation that it is in memory of James Firebaugh.

Donations can be made at: https://www.heartlandhonorflight.org/ or mailed to:

Heartland Honor Flight

Attention: Donations

PO Box 843930

Kansas City, MO 64184-3930

Jim lived a life full of love, and his family will cherish the many memories he created. He will be greatly missed, but we are so blessed to have had him with us for 98 wonderful years.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, September 10th at 3:00pm at Church of the Resurrection – Wesley Covenant Chapel, 13720 Roe Avenue, Leawood, Kansas 66224.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.