James N. Gilbert

January 9, 1946 — August 23, 2024

Merriam, Kansas

James “Jim” Nolan Gilbert, a devoted educator, loving family man, and proud veteran, passed away peacefully at his home in Merriam, Kansas on August 23, 2024, at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his loving family in his final moments.

Born on January 9, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Floid and Vivian Gilbert, Jim’s journey began with a strong foundation. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Kansas and later obtaining his master’s.

Jim served his country honorably and with distinction as a journalist in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. His commitment to service continued for an additional thirteen years in the reserves. Upon returning from Vietnam and attending college, Jim met the love of his life, Eladia “Lydia” Gilbert.

Jim was passionate about technology and worked as a Radio Shack manager for several years before pursuing his calling in education. He dedicated his life to teaching as a Catholic middle school educator, first at Sacred Heart in Ottawa, KS, then later at St. Pius X in Mission, and finally at Nativity in Leawood. Jim’s enthusiasm for inspiring and motivating students left an indelible mark on countless young lives.

Jim and Lydia were married on June 14, 1969, embarking on a beautiful journey that lasted over 55 years. Outside the classroom, Jim was an avid reader and talented photographer. He cherished his annual visits to Panama, where he lived out his cowboy dreams on his wife’s family ranch. Known for his witty puns and gentlemanly demeanor, Jim lived by strong faith and clear morals, always showing unwavering loyalty to his country and loved ones.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Lydia Gilbert; son Charles (Chuck) and daughter-in-law Paula; daughter Janet and son-in-law Matt; seven grandchildren: Dillon, Julia, Dean, Alex, Walter, Talon, and Lilly; and three great-grandchildren: Waylon, Lincoln, and Ike. He was predeceased by his parents, Floid and Vivian, and his cherished younger brother, Randy.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held on Friday, August 30th, at the Church of Nativity in Leawood, Kansas. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., mass at 11, and a luncheon and opportunity to share memories from 12 to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides housing for Gold Star families, fallen first responders, and injured veterans.

Jim will be deeply missed and fondly remembered for his kindness, gracious manner, and the positive impact he had on all who knew him. His legacy lives on through the countless lives he touched as an educator, family man, and friend.

“Faith, courage, service true, With honor, over honor, over all.” – Anchors Aweigh

Obituary published by Overland Park Funeral Chapel.