Joshua A. Crow

April 25, 1990 — August 27, 2024

Olathe

Joshua Aaron “Josh” Crow, born on April 25, 1990, in the glitzy city of Las Vegas, Nevada, decided to roll the dice one last time, and cashed in his chips on August 27, 2024, in Olathe, Kansas. At the age of 34, Josh lived a life full of flavor, family, and fanfare.

Josh’s culinary adventure began early, igniting a passion for food that led him through a diverse career in the food industry. From crafting pizza dough at the crack of dawn at Casey’s to prepping the daily donuts, Josh was a morning maestro. Before Casey’s, he brought his culinary magic to the Olathe School District, BB’s, Grinders, D’Bronx Pizza and Deli, and he even sizzled as a line cook at Winstead’s.

A man of many hats and even more sports caps, Josh was a die-hard fan of the Kansas City Royals, the Kansas City Chiefs, KC Current, and Major League Baseball. His love for the Royals was so intense that he could recite player stats faster than pizza ingredients. As a Lifetime Member and Certified Barbecue Judge of the Kansas City Barbecue Society, Josh ensured that his culinary expertise was always well seasoned.

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout in 2007, Josh racked up Silver, Gold, and Bronze Palm Awards like a collector of rare baseball cards. He also found brotherhood in the Order of the Arrow – Scouting Honor Society. After graduating from Shawnee Mission West in 2008, Josh pursued his gastronomic dreams, achieving two AAS degrees – one in Food and Beverage Management (2012) and another in Hotel and Lodging Management (2013) from Johnson County Community College.

A true Renaissance man of leisure, Josh had visited every Disney park across the globe with his family – California, Florida, Paris, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. He made pit stops in London and France while visiting his cousins in Italy. He was halfway through visiting all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums, soaking in the atmosphere even when his beloved Royals weren’t playing.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandparents Mary and Hoot Mills and his grandfather John Crow, who all undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms and perhaps some heavenly home cooking.

Surviving Josh are his loving parents, Todd and Katy Crow, his brother Dylan Crow (Kristian Woerner), his grandmother Adeline Crow, his aunts Elaine Mills, Diana Crow, Lori Saar and uncles Steve Saar and Van Crow, numerous cousins and extended family members, and close friend Kristen Taft, who all adored him. And let’s not forget the countless others who will miss Josh’s quick wit, warm heart, and unbeatable BBQ skills.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to The Kansas City Royals Foundation (1 Royal Way Attn: Jonathan Rosa Kansas City, MO 64129) in memory of Josh and his love for all things Royals Baseball. Donations to this foundation will be in part used to fund athletic equipment for underprivileged youth. Because if there’s one thing Josh would want, it’s for his memory to be as enduring as his love for the Royals.

Rest easy, Josh. May your next journey be filled with perfectly grilled ribs and endless home runs.

Services are scheduled for Sunday, September 1st at 1PM CT, at Amos Family Funeral Home located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas. Attendees are requested to wear Royals, Chiefs, or KC Current attire – or the attire of your favorite sporting team – in celebration of Josh’s love for sports.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.