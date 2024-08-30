Ronnie “Ron” Craig Wagner

February 9th, 1955 – August 20th, 2024

Ronnie Craig Wagner (Ron) went home to be with the Lord on August 20th, 2024, following a short illness.

Ron was born on February 9, 1955, in Ottumwa, Iowa, and spent his growing up and early adult years there. Ron was a graduate of William Penn University where he played varsity basketball. He was also a graduate of Indian Hills Community College, where he furthered his education in information technology. He was a well-known long-term Olathe businessman and founder of Smart Cabling Solutions.

Ron is survived by his wife, Pamela, and two daughters Stacey Zebley (Steve), and Elissa Field, his mother Shirley, siblings Randy Wagner (Ginny) and Renee Dallas (Jeff), grandson Van Zebley, nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count. He was preceded in death by his father, George Wagner, and in-laws Robert and Betty Walker.

Services will be at 10:00 am on Friday, August 30th, 2024, held at Leawood Wesley Chapel Building C: 13720 Roe Ave. Leawood, KS 66224 on the Church of the Resurrection main campus, Nall and 135th Street in Overland Park, Kansas. A reception will immediately follow at the same location.

