Sean Arturo Morrison Clark

May 13, 2010 — August 25, 2024
Stilwell

Sean's obituary and photo will be posted soon. His service times are listed below. We invite you to leave a special message or condolence for the family on Sean's guestbook page. Please check back. Thank you.

Visitation
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
6:30 – 8:30 pm (Central time)
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish
14251 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66224

Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, September 7, 2024
11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish
14251 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66224