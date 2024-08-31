Two people have been hospitalized following a house fire in Prairie Village late Friday night.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2, Overland Park and Shawnee were called to the 4700 block of West 64th Terrace at 11:49 p.m., just off Roe Avenue.

The first firefighters to arrive at the address reported smoke was visible from the garage of the small single-family home.

Four Johnson County Med-Act ambulances responded to the scene and treated three adults.

Two people were transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

In an emailed statement to the Post, Med-Act Capt. Joe Folsom said one of those transported, an 86-year-old female, was in stable condition with minor smoke inhalation.

The other person transported to the hospital, a 40-year-old male, was also in stable condition with minor smoke inhalation and a minor burn to one of his arms, Folsom said.

A 60-year-old male and 9-year-old boy were also treated on scene and refused ambulance transport to a hospital.

Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to bring the basement fire under control.

The entire home sustained significant smoke damage.

No firefighters were injured.

Roe Avenue was closed from 64th Street to 65th Street while firefighters were at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate has not been released.