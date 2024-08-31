Your Library: MakerSpace blossoms with extra staff, hours and programming

Since 2015, Johnson County Library’s Black & Veatch MakerSpace has provided the latest technology, equipment and training – all free of charge – for patrons to make an incredible array of arts, crafts and other creative products to enrich their lives.

The MakerSpace is now entering a new phase, with expanded staff and programming to enhance its impact. The goal is to restore hours of operation at Central Resource Library to 54 hours per week (they had been cut to 35 hours during the pandemic) but also to provide more activities at other branch locations.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to grow and try new things,” said Kate McNair, who was named Maker Services Operations Manager in January after serving many years as Teen Librarian. “We are trying to do more outreach, to take our programs outside the building.”

MakerSpace Coordinator Brian Oertel, a 20-year Johnson County Library employee who joined the Maker staff eight years ago, is inspired by patrons’ innovative spirit. He is eager to see them take advantage of the improvements.

“We are always looking at new tools,” Oertel said. “We want to be on the cutting edge and listen to our community to see what they want access to. We’re also exploring how to extend our resources beyond the Central Resource Library.”

Equipment includes laser and vinyl cutters, 3D printers, a CNC router, sewing machines, tools for soldering and electronics and computer software design programs. Between 1,400 and 1,900 patrons visit every month.

A recent innovation is Maker Kits that can be checked out, with circuit, micro-bit and sound-recording equipment. The Library hopes to add slide scanning kits by year’s end.

MakerSpace has been a hub for so many wonderful projects. Two women laser cut and etch beautiful custom game tiles. A luthier uses the CNC to make forms for the guitars he builds. Another patron learned 3D printing to build scale models for her business. A high school cheerleader used the vinyl cutter to fashion customized bows for her teammates.

Perhaps the most dramatic example is two sisters who used the MakerSpace equipment for video production, which helped them launch the now-thriving company, Stellar Image Studios, with several dozen employees.

Oertel gets special joy watching kids use computer software to design model airplane parts, which they then create with the 3D printer.

He also values a partnership with BikeWalkKC for its “craft and ride” workshops, with participants cycling to branch locations where they fashion tool bags and other products.

Mickey Willard, a long-time youth services employee, was named a MakerSpace specialist in May. She is excited to use her graphic design background in this new position.

“It’s a really cohesive team and I love how comfortable everyone is working together and sharing knowledge,” she said. “My favorite thing is getting the kids excited about engineering and the arts, getting them acquainted with the equipment and seeing how inspired they get.”

MakerSpace patron Lucy Roberts has seen that enthusiasm in her eldest son, 8-year-old Quinn. She watched him make an Egyptian Sphinx artifact using the 3D printer, and they were both thrilled.

“I just thought it was magical,” she said.

Roberts also uses MakerSpace scanners to create online images of her art prints for her small business. She tried other scanners around town but none was as precise as the MakerSpace equipment.

“I needed help making my art look more professional,” she said. “The staff is awesome.”

McNair appreciates how the MakerSpace adds a special dimension to the Library’s free resources.

“I think ultimately the Makerspace fulfills the library’s vision of being a place where people can come and explore new things and express themselves,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing that the Library can provide access these tools that are too expensive or too large to have in your own home, and also provide the experts to help you navigate using them.”

To learn more about the Black & Veatch MakerSpace and the equipment available, visit jocolibrary.org/makerspace. When you’re ready to get started, be sure to make a reservation as space fills up quickly.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom