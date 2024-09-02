JCCC Updates: Godzilla, sixties fashion, and more – special events this September at JCCC

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) is kicking off the school year with several exciting events for our students and community members. Learn more about fun, unique, and educational opportunities for all ages happening throughout the month of September.

Free Godzilla Friday Film Series: Celebrating 70 years of a Japanese icon with Dr. Bill Tsutsui

JCCC was recently awarded a grant from Humanities Kansas (HK) to screen three Godzilla films from different decades. Created in a post-war Japan still reeling from nuclear fallout, the original Godzilla examines fears still relevant today: destructive weapons that, once created, can’t be taken back.

Dr. Bill Tsutsui, a world-renowned Godzilla expert, will provide brief historical and cultural context before and during each film. Tsutsui is an award-winning scholar, historian, academic leader, and educator who speaks widely on Japanese economic and environmental history, Japanese popular culture, and issues in higher education. After each film, Dr. Tsutsui will be available for a Q&A session.

Gojira (1954) – 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2024, Craig Community Auditorium (GEB 233)

(1954) – 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2024, Craig Community Auditorium (GEB 233) Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) – 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2024, Craig Community Auditorium (GEB 233)

(1964) – 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2024, Craig Community Auditorium (GEB 233) Godzilla (2014) – 6:30 p.m., Friday, September 27, 2024, Capitol Federal Conference Room (Regnier Center 101)

“Godzilla isn’t just a sci-fi monster movie – it reflects culture, fears, and moments in history that global citizens are still concerned with today,” said Andrea Thimesch, Project Director and Outreach and Programming Librarian at JCCC. “This is a unique opportunity for the community to learn from Dr. Tsutsui, a renowned Godzilla expert, and come share his infectious joy for these films that can help deepen our understanding of history and culture.”

These events are free, but space is limited, and RSVP is required. To learn more and save your seat, visit library.jccc.edu/godzilla.

Young Artists Retreat

This fall, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art (NMOCA) at JCCC will host the second annual Young Artists Retreat on Friday, October 25, 2024. This experience is free and open to high school seniors who live or attend school in Johnson County and the Kansas City Metro region. The retreat runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with optional post-retreat activities from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and lunch will be provided.

The retreat programming was developed by the NMOCA in collaboration with local artist and educator Harold Smith. Join Smith, local artists, and arts professionals for talks and interactive learning opportunities about skills related to careers in the arts.

Limited space is available; students must be nominated by a teacher or school administrator to attend. Educators may nominate multiple students.

The online student nomination form will close after Sunday, September 15, 2024. Nominated students must register with an adult, such as an educator, parent, or guardian.

The Nerman Museum will select and confirm participating students during the week of September 16-20, 2024. For questions or more information, email info@nermanmusuem.org.

A night of historical fashion at the Johnson County Museum

Calling all fashion lovers: on September 18, join the JCCC Foundation and the Fashion Merchandising and Design Department for a groovy night of food, fashion, and fun.

Earlier this summer, the JCCC Fashion Merchandising and Design department collaborated with the Johnson County Museum on a new special exhibit – “Free to Be…a 1960s Fashion Revolution.” The exhibit was curated with pieces from the JCCC Historical Fashion Collection, which is not available for public access.

Join us on September 18 to enjoy tapas from LaBodega KC, an open bar, and an exclusive tour of the “Free to Be… A 1960s Fashion Revolution” exhibition at the Johnson County Museum, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas. Get a close-up look at the striking pieces from this decade’s most influential designers, including styles of modernists, naturalists, socialites, and professionals.

With more than 1,600 pieces that date back to the 1850s, JCCC’s Historical Fashion Collection tells the story of fashion history and the artistry of apparel design. In the 1970s, Jeanne Mathews, a buyer for a now-closed Kansas City department store – The Jones Store Company – began collecting garments. Mathews’ socialite clients then began to donate pieces, which the College eventually inherited in the 1990s.

The JCCC Historical Fashion Collection brings transformative value to our students and community by preserving priceless art and history. All proceeds from this event will go toward garment preservation, improving the JCCC Historical Fashion Collection facility, and creating opportunities for student and public access.

A limited number of tickets for this event are available at $50/ticket. If you are unable to attend but would like to support JCCC’s Historical Fashion Collection, donations can be made online. Visit jccc.edu/freetobe to purchase tickets.

“How Not to Kill Yourself:” A talk with Dr. Clancy Martin

As of August of 2024, suicide was the third leading cause of death for 15–29-year-olds worldwide.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, the public is invited to the Polsky Theatre on JCCC’s main campus for “How Not to Kill Yourself: A Talk with Dr. Clancy Martin.” Learn from Dr. Martin as he discusses his book, How Not to Kill Yourself, in which he chronicles his multiple suicide attempts. Q&A with Dr. Martin will follow the lecture. Through his powerful message, those who have thoughts of suicide find they are not alone. How Not to Kill Yourself was named to TIME Magazine’s 100 Must-Read Books of 2023, and a finalist for the 2023 Kirkus Prize for nonfiction.

Funding for this event was made possible, in part, by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In July 2023, JCCC was awarded the Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ SAMHSA. The annual grant is awarded to higher education institutions to support the expansion of on-campus mental health services and resources.

More information is available at jccc.edu/getinvolved.

The views expressed in written event materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services, nor does the mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.

Learn more

For more information on any of these events, please visit jccc.edu or contact Emma Swinney, Public and Media Relations Coordinator, at eswinne1@jccc.edu. We hope to see you at JCCC this September!