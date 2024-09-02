Lenexa Police say a 12-year-old was injured in a crash between an SUV and bicycle on Monday afternoon.

The department’s calls for service log shows officers were called to the intersection of 81st Terrace and 83rd Street at 1:45 p.m.

The crash happened as the SUV was eastbound on 83rd Street just west of Alden Lane.

Master Police Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesperson for Lenexa Police, told the Post that the child is 12 years old and is now in stable condition.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that the child involved is a girl and that she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Chavez says she was taken to an area hospital with a “possible broken leg and head injuries.”

The SUV driver stopped and has been cooperating with the police investigation.

“The preliminary findings do not indicate violations by the driver of the car,” Chavez said. “However, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Police at the scene used spray paint on the pavement as part of their investigation into the crash.

Skid marks from the SUV’s tires and pieces of one fog light were among the items marked by officers.

No other details have been released.