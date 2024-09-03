Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor September 3, 2024 Sponsored posts A message from Lenexa: Have a fun-filled fall in Lenexa Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Get ready for Fall fun in Lenexa! Find yourself fancying fall? Button up for these Lenexa events this September and October. Kid fun Fire Department Open House Sept. 14 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m. | Fire Station No. 3 Have a blast while learning about safety. Lenexa gets fired up about this annual open house full of family fun that will fuel your knowledge of fire safety. Movie in the Park Sept. 20 | Dusk (7:30 p.m.) | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Grab your lawn chairs and a few snacks and sit back and enjoy Disney’s “Elemental” under the waning crescent moon at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Family Campout Sept. 27–28 | 6 p.m.–7 a.m. | Black Hoof Park Make your first camping experience a success. For one night only, Lenexa lets families pitch a tent at Black Hoof Park. The kids will enjoy the outdoor nature activities and s’mores around the fire pit at Oak Shelter. Hands-on fun Native Plant Sale Sept. 7 | 8 a.m.–noon | Lenexa civic campus Plant with purpose. This sale at the Lenexa Farmers Market will spark your imagination for creative and sustainable landscaping. Farm-ula 500 Veggie Race Sept. 14 | 9–11 a.m. | Lenexa civic campus Get those juices flowing! Use your ingenuity to create a race car out of produce. Lenexa’s annual veggie race is wheel-y fun for all ages. Foodie fun Spinach Festival Sept. 7 | 9 a.m.–4 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park This event celebrates Lenexa’s claim to fame as a spinach-growing powerhouse in the 1930s. Stroll Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park and enjoy a variety of old-time activities for the kids, boutique-like shopping, cooking demonstrations and more. Friday Night Sound Bites + Mexican Independence Day Celebration Sept. 20 I 7–10 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market This special themed Friday Night Sound Bites is all about Mexican Independence Day. We’ll have themed live music by Selekto Show and Mexican-inspired food trucks. Food Truck Frenzy Sept. 21 | 5–9 p.m. | Lenexa civic campus From appetizers to dessert, this foodie event is where it’s at. More than a dozen of the region’s most popular food trucks will pull up curbside around the Lenexa civic campus. Enjoy live music on the upper and lower commons. Plus, shop from a variety of local craft vendors selling handcrafted goods inside City Hall. Chili Challenge Oct. 11–12 | Old Town Lenexa Lenexa’s annual Chili Challenge is hot! This two-day event features a fireworks show on Friday and free chili samples on Saturday. Grab a spoon at the gate and get your fill of chili, hot wings and salsa (while supplies last). Entertainment fun Outdoor Concert Series Sept. 15 and 22 | 5–6:30 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park Cap off your weekend with a picnic in the park enjoying live, local music at Lenexa’s Grand Pavilion in Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Manhattan Short Film Festival Sept. 26 | 6:30–9 p.m. | Lenexa City Hall Watch the top 10 short films submitted for the Manhattan Short and vote for your favorite. Lenexa is one of 500 cities worldwide that participates in the Manhattan Short Film Festival. Finalists are eligible to enter the 2025 Oscars. City Center Live Oct. 12 and Nov. 9 | 6:30 p.m. | Lenexa City Hall This free, indoor performing arts program returns with singer/ songwriter and pianist Julia Othmer Oct. 12. All ages are sure to enjoy “The Goldilocks Quartet,” a musical twist on the classic story Goldilocks and the Three Bears, on Nov. 9. Active fun Skate Jam Sept. 21 | 2:30–5 p.m. | Rolling Magic Skate Park It’s been a year since we cut the ribbon at Rolling Magic Skate Park. Now, it’s your chance to show off your skills and learn from others. We’ll have a DJ, food trucks and free helmets (while supplies last). Register for the best trick competition at 2:30 p.m. Swingin’ for a Scholarship Pickleball Tournament Sept. 21 and 22 | 8:30 a.m. start | Bois D’Arc Park Sign up to play in our two-day pickleball tournament at Bois D’Arc Park. Your entire $25 entry fee goes toward our Parks & Recreation Scholarship Fund. Halloween fun The City of Festivals has a cauldron of spook-tacular events brewing too. Get those costumes ready because it will be a ghastly good time. Truck or Treat Oct. 19 | 8–11 a.m. | Municipal Services Service Center This event is a Halloween machine. Watch monstrous equipment demolish pumpkins and learn how City workers keep Lenexa in fang-tastic shape with fun, hands-on activities. Enchanted Forest Oct. 24 | 4-8 p.m. | Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park For one magical night a year, Lenexa's most popular park transforms into an enchanted forest filled with festive delights for families of all ages. Hop on a hayride, decorate a pumpkin and stroll around Rose's Pond for a variety of activities and small theatrical acts. Friday Night Sound Frights + Costume Contest Oct. 25 | 5–10 p.m. | Lenexa Public Market Show off those costumes and enjoy live music on the patio the last Friday Night Sound Bites of the year.