Doug Brooks thinks of the jewelry industry as the happiest industry there is.

After all, as he puts it, jewelry has a place in so many of the happiest moments of people’s lives. Birthdays, engagements, anniversaries, you name it.

After working in the jewelry industry for years, Brooks decided to help make those happy moments happen at a store of his own. He and his wife, Adriani Brooks, opened Brooks Fine Jewelers in Prairie Village in mid-August.

Brooks Fine Jewelers operates at 8221 Corinth Mall

The jewelry store occupies a space on the west side of the Corinth Square shopping center, just off West 83rd Street and Mission Road.

Locally-owned gift boutique Tyler Kingston Mercantile previously occupied that space, before it closed earlier this year.

Brooks Fine Jewelers operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Brooks Fine Jewelers offers high-end jewelry

The store offers a variety of custom pieces, from engagement rings and tennis bracelets to watches and pendants.

At Brooks Fine Jewelers, Doug said, a lot of the inventory is centered around rare gemstone pieces — many of which are designed by Adriani Brooks herself.

Customers can also find diamond and bridal items in the store’s display cases, and Brooks Fine Jewelers also offers design and repair services.

The store’s items range in price, from hundreds of dollars to more to $20,000.

“There was a little bit of a void in Kansas City for a smaller, locally-owned jewelry store that offers everything,” he said. “We just want everybody to feel comfortable shopping here.”

This is not the first jewelry store in the space

Before Tyler Kingston Mercantile moved into the Prairie Village space in 2019, it was home to another jewelry store called Jewelry Arts.

That store operated at Corinth Square for nearly 50 years before it closed. So for Brooks, it felt like a full-circle moment to bring a family-owned jewelry store back to the space.

Ultimately, he said, he’s looking forward making clients “feel like family” at the store — and to getting to do that alongside his wife too.

“It’s been really surprising that in two weeks, we’ve been as busy as we have been,” he said. “Starting a business is a new chapter in life, so it’s very exciting. A lot of unknowns, but it’s really incredible.”

