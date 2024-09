Merriam may be the first city in Kansas to change its trash collection services under the Organized Collection Service Act.

Assistant City Administrator Caitlin Gard told the Merriam City Council last week that it is the first city that is using the process outlined in the Organized Collection Service Act to potentially contract with one waste hauler for residential services.

The act outlines standards for service transitions in solid waste and recyclable collections in a city, according to a 2011 summary of legislation. This includes transitions from multiple solid waste haulers to a single solid waste hauler, which Merriam is currently exploring.

Others in Johnson County like the city of Prairie Village have had single waste haulers for decades. Gard said the city of Lawrence used the Organized Collection Act to contract with a single recycling hauler, not a waste hauler.

Gard said the details about a single waste hauler in Merriam are unclear, but those details will be developed as the city follows the Organized Collection Service Act steps. This is a lengthy process with several off-ramps along the way, Gard said.

In October, the city council is slated to consider a resolution to craft a plan for a single waste hauler.

City to find out currently unclear details through process

Gard told the city council last week that the city knows no specifics at this time.

Gard said the price, size of the bins, the day of the week and other details are currently unknown.

Gard confirmed for Councilmember Jacob Laha that these details will remain unclear unless the city goes through the statutory process of finding a single waste hauler.

While it has yet to be decided, Gard said, it is most likely that residents will see a single waste fee on their property tax bill to pay for trash services if the city moves forward with this effort.

This fee would be in place of a payment any resident would make to their individual trash hauler.

What’s the timeline on this process?

On Oct. 14, the city council is considering approval of a resolution that formally announces its intent to organize collection service.

This resolution is required by the state statute associated with the process to change trash collection services in a city.

If the city council approves the resolution of intent, then city staff will develop an organized collection plan.

The city council will host a public hearing on that plan as early as its Dec. 9 meeting, and consider an ordinance establishing the plan as early as April 2025.

If the ordinance is approved in April 2025, then residents have 18 months — or until October 2026 — to cancel individual waste hauler contracts and join the citywide contract.

Public commenters share mixed feelings

A 2024 resident survey showed support for a single waste hauler, but resident comments during a public hearing last week reflected mixed feelings among Merriam homeowners.

Resident DK Weamer said she’s opposed to the idea of a single waste hauler because it hurts smaller waste hauler companies. She said she previously dealt with a high-priced single waste hauler in Wyandotte County.

Lester Meharry, another resident, said he’s concerned with potential performance measures with a single waste hauler contract. Meharry noted issues the city of Prairie Village has had with its single waste hauler and missed pickups in the past couple of years.

Reuben Cozmyer, a resident who is also a planning commissioner, said he’s in favor of a single hauler because he estimates a citywide contract to cost half of the $504 he currently pays a year for trash services.

Resident Len Field spoke in favor of a single waste hauler for Merriam, saying that he likes the prospect of fewer trash trucks on his neighborhood streets.

Mark Peckham shared Field’s interest in less traffic on Merriam roads, but also shared Meharry’s concerns about a single waste hauler failing to pick up trash. Peckham suggested the city consider dividing itself into different zones and allowing a different waste hauler to operate in each zone.

Next steps:

The city council is anticipated to discuss a resolution of intent to find a single waste hauler at its Oct. 14 meeting.

City council meetings start at 7 p.m. at city hall, 9001 W. 62nd St.

Councilmember Chris Evans Hands last week encouraged the public to continue to share comments online, with staff or to councilmembers directly ahead of the Oct. 14 meeting.

Go deeper: Watch the city council discuss the single waste hauler online here, starting at 26:00.