Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts

Mission Hy-Vee convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspect

Police officer inside a Hy-Vee convenience store in Mission investigating a reported armed robbery Monday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
The Mission Police Department is investigating after a person robbed a Mission Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store a gunpoint Monday night.

Police Chief Dan Madden says the incident happened at about 9:09 p.m., at the Hy-Vee store at 6659 Martway St., next to the Hy-Vee grocery store.

“The victims reported that a suspect entered the store with a face covering and then presented a handgun and demanded money,” Madden said. “The suspect fled on foot.”

Mission Police were assisted by officers from Fairway, Merriam, Prairie Village and Roeland Park.

Officers surrounded and evacuated the Hy-Vee grocery store, near by at 6655 Martway St., and searched the building to confirm that the suspect was not inside the grocery.

A nearby Hy-Vee grocery store was evacuated as police searched inside for the suspect. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A police drone also searched the area around the building.

The suspect was not located during the search.

“Detectives are trying to gather evidence and information to develop a suspect in the case,” Madden said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mission Police at 913-676-8300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous.

About the author

Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

