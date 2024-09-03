Mike Frizzell September 3, 2024 Crime & Courts Mission Hy-Vee convenience store robbed at gunpoint, police looking for suspect Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Police officers inside a Hy-Vee convenience store in Mission investigating a reported armed robbery Monday night. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Mission Police Department is investigating after a person robbed a Mission Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store a gunpoint Monday night. Police Chief Dan Madden says the incident happened at about 9:09 p.m., at the Hy-Vee store at 6659 Martway St., next to the Hy-Vee grocery store. “The victims reported that a suspect entered the store with a face covering and then presented a handgun and demanded money,” Madden said. “The suspect fled on foot.” Mission Police were assisted by officers from Fairway, Merriam, Prairie Village and Roeland Park. Officers surrounded and evacuated the Hy-Vee grocery store, near by at 6655 Martway St., and searched the building to confirm that the suspect was not inside the grocery. A nearby Hy-Vee grocery store was evacuated as police searched inside for the suspect. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. A police drone also searched the area around the building. The suspect was not located during the search. “Detectives are trying to gather evidence and information to develop a suspect in the case,” Madden said. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call Mission Police at 913-676-8300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Callers to the TIPS Hotline can remain anonymous. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Previous articleThis JoCo city may be the first in state to change trash collection under new lawNext articleOverland Park nears last leg of major Indian Creek flood control project LATEST HEADLINES Overland Park nears last leg of major Indian Creek flood control project This JoCo city may be the first in state to change trash collection under new law Shawnee City Council passes budget, exceeds revenue neutral rate Starbucks planning new coffee shop at Galleria 115 in Overland Park Johnson County approves $1.8B budget for next year — Here are some big takeaways