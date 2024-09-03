Overland Park is one step closer to addressing stormwater flooding in a tributary of Indian Creek between Antioch and Switzer roads around 95th Street.

Last week, the Overland Park City Council Public Works Committee voted 5-0 to recommend selecting the engineering firm HNTB Corporation to work on the final phase of a multipronged project.

Councilmember Jim Kite, who typically serves as the committee’s chair, was absent from the meeting. Councilmember Holly Grummert was also absent from the meeting, but Councilmember Inas Younis filled in for her.

Overland Park wants to stop flooding around 95th

The phase of the work planned for next year will wrap up a years-long effort to address stormwater infrastructure in this area of the city and bring more properties out of the FEMA floodplain.

The second phase is under construction right now and the third is in the midst of design.

The first phase was completed in 2022.

Past phases have focused on stormwater improvements in the Indian Creek floodplain south of 95th.

So far, the completed section has held up well against major rain events, including some from earlier this summer, Lauren Garwood, the supervisory civil engineer for stormwater, told the committee.

Additionally, she said each leg has successfully taken properties out of the floodplain, or is expected to.

What’s planned in this phase?

In this phase of the work, Overland Park will repair several hundred linear feet of stormwater infrastructure or replace them with larger equivalents.

It will also include the removal of an enclosed concrete box in the stormwater system and its replacement with another concrete box that is roughly twice its size, Garwood said.

The work will focus primarily on 97th Terrace north to 95th Street between Moody Park Drive and Switzer Road.

Stormwater project to cost roughly $8M

Overland Park has estimated the full project will cost about $7.85 million, according to the city’s capital improvement plan for the next five years.

This stint of the project is part of Overland Park’s annual stormwater sewer repairs slate.

Johnson County will cover $2.7 million of that price tag with funds from its stormwater management cost-share program.

Next steps:

The agreement with HNTB goes to the Overland Park City Council for consideration next.

Design is expected to start this year, with construction anticipated to begin in late 2025.

A completion date is tentatively set for mid-2026.

