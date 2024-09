Not long after opening a new Johnson County location, coffee chain Starbucks appears to have another one in the works.

The Seattle-based chain is building a new store in southern Overland Park.

Company representatives told the Post that the new location is targeting a spring 2025 opening.

Starbucks will be in the Galleria 115 development

The company is building a store on the northwest corner of 115th Street and Nall Avenue.

There, it will join existing Galleria 115 tenants like Chick-fil-A, Whataburger and Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Breakfast eatery First Watch also recently opened a new location at the site.

Starbucks already has more than 50 JoCo locations

The Galleria 115 store will mark the 25th stand-alone store in Johnson County.

However, the company also has several more Johnson County locations within grocery stores and other venues.

Starbucks also has seven locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Another Starbucks just opened in Johnson County

The Seattle-based chain also recently unveiled a new location at the Merriam Grand Station development off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road.

There, the coffee shop joined other incoming tenants like wellness retailer Supplement Superstore and Mediterranean chain CAVA.

Another Starbucks store is also in the works relatively nearby, at the Georgetown Plaza development in Overland Park.

