Donna Stone

November 5, 1944 — August 17, 2024

Overland Park

Donna N. Stone, a beloved mother, grandmother, and artist passed away peacefully on August 17, 2024, at her home in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on November 5, 1944, in Birmingham, Alabama, Donna was the cherished daughter of Ernest W. Pierce and Brownie N. Pierce.

Donna’s life was full of love, creativity, and dedication. She was a proud mother to two sons, Michael Brett Stone, who preceded her in death, and M. Jeffrey Stone, who resides in Florida with his wife, Regina. Her three grandchildren, Elly, Shannon, and Christian, were the light of her life, and she cherished every moment spent with them.

Deeply involved in Native American culture, Donna found profound meaning and connection in her heritage. Her faith as a devoted Christian guided her throughout her life, providing her with strength and compassion.

Donna’s artistic spirit was evident in her beautiful watercolor paintings and native silver jewelry that she made. Her creations were not just art but expressions of her soul, reflecting her love for nature and the world around her.

With a degree in counseling, Donna dedicated her professional life to serving others as a human resources specialist for several divisions of the U.S. federal government. Her empathy and understanding touched many lives.

Donna’s love for her family was unwavering. She found joy in the simple pleasures of life, whether it was a walk in nature, a quiet moment of reflection, or the laughter of her grandchildren. Donna’s legacy is one of love, creativity, and devotion. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

A celebration of Donna’s life will be held on Thursday September 5 at a private family service in Overland Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in her memory.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.