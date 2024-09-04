June Bowen

June 18, 1930 — September 1, 2024

Lenexa

June Louise (Hunter) Bowen rejoined her husband, Ken, son Kenny, and daughter Rhonda in heaven on labor day, September 2nd, 2024. She transitioned to heaven while holding hands with her daughter, Carol and grandson, Alex. June was a doting Grandma, loving mom and a wonderful mother-in-law.

June was born to Iva and Oscar Cecil Hunter on June, 18th, 1930, in Cole Camp Missouri. Her roots in Cole Camp remained strong throughout her life with friends and generous donations to local causes. June was an avid bridge player, golfer, and full-time worrier but totally committed to her family and especially her grandchildren.

June graduated from Cole Camp (Missouri) High in 1948 as a proud Bluebird and played in the band and various sports. She waited for her love, Ken Bowen to return from the Navy and married at the age of 18 in Cole Camp, MO. She worked for Mastin Insurance from 1950 to 1954. She then held a number of administrative positions in the health care field while living from Lee’s Summit, MO to Overland Park, KS raising her children and a host of great dogs. She and Ken retired to Florida for nearly fifteen years to enjoy life and entertain her children and grandchildren with golf, Disney trips and Shuttle launches before returning in 2003 to Kansas to be closer to family.

During her life June was a Red Cross instructor, a Den Mother, a Girl Scout leader, involved in the PTA and worked in a Well Baby Clinic. Children were an obvious focus.

Grammy June was devoted to her grandchildren, Emily Alex, and Blair. She drove them all over the country creating memories and stories never to be forgotten. From teaching them to make cookies to showering them with gifts, love and affection, June always built them up. The love and affection was mutual.

June spent her recent years living at Silvercrest Adult community in Lenexa, KS, and as a member and generous donor to The Church of Resurrection. June’s life was meaningful and comfortable in her final years much owing to her loving and caring daughter Carol who watched over, cared, bathed, fed, entertained, and laughed with her constantly…and made sure no hair appointment was never missed.

June is preceded in death by her Husband Ken Bowen Sr (2007), son Ken Bowen Jr (2002) and daughter Rhonda S Bowen (2013). She is survived by her daughter Carol Chartrand, husband Art of Overland Park and children Emily Chartrand of Laguna Niguel, CA, and Alex Chartrand of Layton, UT; daughter-in-law Stacy (Miller/Bowen), Drew and husband Mike and daughter Blair (Bowen) McMullen (Husband Reed) all of Shawnee, KS.

Visitation will be at Johnson County Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 6th, at 2 PM. A brief service and eulogy will follow at 3 PM. Internment at a later date.

