Keith Brooks

July 9, 1952 — August 30, 2024

Shawnee

Keith Cecil Brooks was the hardest worker anyone ever knew. He was the proud husband of Janet Ellen and the proud father of Sara Jeane and Emily Rachel. To know Keith was to love him. Whether he was fixing your car, golfing with you, making you laugh, or spending time helping you fix something he was always there for the people that he loved.

He grew up in Shawnee, Kansas, and loved his town more than anywhere else. His mom and dad raised him with a strong work ethic, a sense of humor, and a brother and sister (Dale and Cheri) who were his best friends. Keith will be best remembered as a champion whistler, a mechanic who could fix any car (any day anywhere), and always making jokes to make himself for other people laugh. His ability to make up a song on the spot was legendary, his love for baseball was well-known, and his hunger for popcorn with lots of butter and salt was incomparable.

Keith had a lot of metal in his body from various accidents, but he was the most genuine person you would ever meet. He was never anything but himself and was always ready to tackle the next job. He loved watermelon, fishing, the Back to the Future movie trilogy, reading the Lord of the Rings, and graphic novels.

You could always find him in the garage or in the yard, and always close by to a large glass of iced tea. His faith was one of the most important things to him and was one of the most important things he shared with his wife and family.

Keith leaves behind his brother and sister, his two daughters, three grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. His family finds comfort in the fact that he will now be with his wife whom he loved and cherished for 50 years.

The family requests that instead of flowers – please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, and take care of your own brain health as well.

Alzheimer’s Association, 913-831-3888

A memorial service will be at 6 pm on Friday, September 13 at Cross Points church located at 6824 Lackman Road, Shawnee, Kansas, 66217.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.