For its fiscal year 2025, the city of Lenexa approved its budget, which includes a 0.5 reduction to its mill levy.

On Tuesday, the Lenexa Governing Body voted 8-0 to approve its 2025 budget, which features a mill levy of 26.97 mills, a 0.5 decrease from the 2024 budget. Councilmember Joe Karlin was absent.

This is the seventh year in a row that the city has lowered its mill levy rate as property valuations continue to rise.

How this impacts residents’ tax bill

For 2025, the city of Lenexa’s adopted property tax rate is 26.97 mills, a half-mill reduction from this year’s property tax rate.

The city’s property tax rate dictates how much homeowners pay in taxes to the city based on their home’s assessed value.

The average home value in Lenexa in 2024 is $467,962, which is up by more than 6% from the average home value in 2023.

What do “mills” actually mean? Here is how homeowners can calculate the portion of their tax bill they will pay to the city based on the recently adopted budget: • Multiply your home value by the residential assessment rate in Johnson County, which is .115. • Take that number, divide it by 1,000 and multiply the outcome by 26.97, the city’s property tax rate in mills. • Using this formula, the average Lenexa homeowner will pay $1,451 in taxes to the city in 2025 compared to $1,384.07 in 2024. Remember: Your total property tax bill also includes rates set by other jurisdictions, like the county and school districts.

The proposed budget is an increase from 2024

The total proposed is about $246.75 million, an almost $22 million increase from 2024’s approved budget. That amount includes $168.3 million for expenditures and $78.5 million for projected reserve amounts.

Public safety personnel — which includes city staff salaries and wages for the police, fire department and municipal court — is the largest expense at more than $39 million.

Lenexa’s second largest expenditure is more than $29 million for economic development, like funds for Tax Increment Financing, Community Improvement Districts and Neighborhood Revitalization.

Revenues are expected to be about $169.34 million, with almost half coming from property taxes at 43%, followed by non-property taxes like sales tax at 42.5% and smaller revenue sources such as fees for licenses and permits and money generated from fines and forfeitures.

For more specifics about the 2025 Lenexa budget, visit the city’s website here.

Some residents oppose a bigger budget

During the city council’s public hearing section of the budget discussion, two people spoke up about questions and concerns they had with it.

“When you budget for your business or your home, do you just increase your budget?” she said. “Or as prices keep increasing, groceries, energy, various insurances … Must you reflect and be told to cut your budget?”

She added: “When we look at our city budget, it would appear that you believe there’s magic money growing in my backyard or multiplying in my basement.”

Mike Feller, a longtime Lenexa resident, worried that the city is taxing its residents comparatively more than neighboring cities like Shawnee and pricing younger generations out.

“Lenexa is a great place, but we shouldn’t put on blinders,” he said. “There’s a real perception that Lenexa is an expensive place to live, both in general and relative to surrounding cities. I’d love for my kids and grandkids to live here right now. They just really can’t afford it.”

Go deeper: See the city of Lenexa’s frequently asked questions and a breakdown of the budget here.