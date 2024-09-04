Peggy Ruth Burmaster

August 18, 1932 — August 16, 2024

Overland Park, KS

Peggy R. Burmaster, long time resident of Prairie Village, Kansas, and more recent resident of Tallgrass Creek in Overland Park, passed away on August 16, 2024 at the age of 91. Peggy was a mother, a teacher, a friend, and a good neighbor. She will be remembered for so many things including her positive outlook, her determination, her dedication to sharing the joy of reading, her fierce loyalty to family, friends and her church, Prairie Baptist, and, of course, for her naturally curly red hair. Services for Peggy will be held on Saturday September 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at Prairie Baptist Church, 7416 Roe Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas, 66208. In lieu of flowers, Peggy’s family asks that you consider a donation to Prairie Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Peggy was born Peggy Ruth Searcy on August 18, 1932 on a small farm in Oregon Township just outside of Cresco, Iowa on the far northern edge of the Hawkeye state. Peggy’s proud parents were Wayne and Alpha Searcy. Peggy had two older sisters, Mary Virginia (Gingie) and Betty. She would later welcome a younger brother, William (Bill), and sister, Judy. Peggy’s father, Wayne, was a talented auctioneer, but worked several other jobs to keep the family afloat during the depression. Peggy’s mother, Alpha, cared for the children, their home, and their garden, and also baked cakes to sell. Later in life, Alpha would serve as the town librarian for many years in Radcliffe, Iowa.

When Peggy was young, the family moved into Cresco to a house on 4th Avenue East near the school. Peggy attended public school in Cresco, played French horn in the band, and graduated from Cresco High on May 25th, 1950. She attended college at Iowa State Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) and later Arizona State University. She finished her bachelor’s degree in Des Moines, Iowa while starting a family with Lawrence M. Burmaster. She later earned her Masters degree from U.M.K.C.

Peggy met Lawrence (Larry) when she was teaching Kindergarten in Moran, Kansas. Larry was installing a new Western Auto store in Iola, Kansas for Peggy’s father. Larry traveled a lot, and he and Peggy lived far apart, but Larry was a determined and faithful letter-writer. Peggy and Larry were married on August 21st, 1955 at the First Baptist Church of Cresco, Iowa. They lived for a short time in West Des Moines, Iowa, but settled in Prairie Village, Kansas. Peggy lived in the same house in Prairie Village for 46 years until she moved to Tallgrass Creek in Overland Park in 2012. In that same home, Peggy raised her four sons: Steven, Lawrence, Paul and Eric. She did most of that difficult work alone as her husband, Larry, was taken in an accident in 1974.

Peggy was a reading specialist and taught in the Shawnee Mission School District from 1974 to 1997, when she retired. She felt that reading was vital to success but also a doorway to some of life’s richest and most joyous experiences. She was proud and delighted to work with children for so many years. Peggy loved her students.

Peggy had a joy for life. She was from Iowa, but she loved Jayhawk Basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma educator sorority and she loved to attend their meetings. She enjoyed the New Theatre & Restaurant, Starlight Theater, traveling with her many friends, and attending band concerts in downtown Overland Park. She loved the Lord and her church, Prairie Baptist. She loved to read and write. She loved to volunteer. She loved to visit with friends. And, most of all, she loved her parents, her sisters, her brother, her husband, her sons, their wives, and her grandchildren.

Peggy is survived by her sister, Judy Strothcamp. She is also survived by her 4 sons, 8 grandchildren, and one wonderful great grandchild.

Peggy was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.