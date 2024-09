A medical spa and clinic specializing in “looking and feeling your best” has officially debuted in Johnson County.

4Ever Young Anti-Aging and Medical Spa recently opened its first Johnson County franchise in Leawood.

4Ever Young operates at 11810 Roe Ave.

The spa and clinic occupies a space at the Town Center Plaza shopping center, just off West 119th Street and Roe Avenue.

Omaha Steaks previously used that space before it closed sometime in 2020.

4Ever Young is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

4Ever Young offers anti-aging treatments, services

4Ever Young offers a variety of both wellness and cosmetic services.

The spa’s services range from vitamin injections and peptide therapy to facials and botox injections.

4Ever Young also has a retail component with products like supplements and oils.

Having both worked in medicine for more than two decades, franchise owners (wife-and-husband duo) Allie and Barry Kentopp said they were drawn to the 4Ever Young brand because of its approach to both inner and outer wellness.

Catering to both of those needs helps people keep their “biologic” age as close to their “chronological” age as possible (i.e. not feeling older than they are), Barry said.

“If you can start in your 20s and 30s on helping yourself metabolically to continue to stay healthier, then your biological age is going to keep up with your chronological age,” he said. “If we keep that biologic age and chronologic age even, that’s kind of the goal.”

Given how many different services 4Ever Young offers under one roof, Allie added, the convenience factor sets the center apart as well.

“As we age, we’re really always looking for the things that will keep us young,” Allie said. “We’re doing all of these different things at different places. Wouldn’t it be great if we could offer that to everybody at just one (place)?”

This marks the first 4Ever Young location in JoCo

The Leawood location also serves as the Florida-based company’s first in the wider Kansas City metro area.

The Kentopps plan to open two more 4Ever Young locations in the Kansas City metro as part of their franchise agreement.

Besides expansion, the couple aims to get involved in the community in other ways, including partnering with local organizations to provide non-emergency care — like sports physicals for student athletes — to people who need but have trouble affording it.

For now, though, they’re focused on getting their footing at their new Leawood facility and helping their first clients look and feel their best.

“It’s exciting just to see people feel better, and to see the excitement people have when they look better,” Allie said. “When someone walks out of here with that confidence, that’s what I love.”

