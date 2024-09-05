November 17, 1941 — September 4, 2024

Lenexa

It is with profound sorrow we announce that Donna Jo Loeffler has passed away peacefully in her home in Lenexa, Ks . Beloved wife, mother, and Ma left us on September 4, 2024 , at the age of 81.

Donna Jo was born on November 17, 1942, in Kansas City, Mo. She attended Bishop Hogan High School, graduating in 1959.

Throughout her life, she exemplified strength and compassion, always prioritizing her family’s happiness. She dedicated her life to her family. Always putting their needs above her own.

As a loving wife to Charles H. Loeffler, for 58 years, she was a source of unwavering support and joy. Donna Jo cherished being a mother to her children Kenneth J. Loeffler and Matthew S. Loeffler and Ma to her grandchildren Justin D. Loeffler, Caitlyn D. Loeffler and Kelsi B. Loeffler.

Her warmth and compassion touched everyone she met, and her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends.

Donna Jo was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Kenneth and Loretta Shoe; brother, Marvin Shoe. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles H. Loeffler, her 2 sons, 3 grandchildren, along with a host of dear friends and extended family who will miss her.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Monday, September 9, 2024 at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W 75th St, Shawnee, KS 66216; burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to VNA Hospice https://form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/vnakc/donation.

Donna Jo Loeffler will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for her selflessness and the love she gave so freely.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.